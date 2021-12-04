Free Fire players have thousands of ways to get free diamonds, one of the most special is using the Pago Store, the online store of Garena. In addition to Payment Store, Playstore and some other apps give diamonds to game players Free fire. Here i will show you how to get free diamonds (no hacks) using google.

All Free Fire players need to do to claim free diamonds is download the app ‘Google rewards‘. This app allows you to get rewards just by solving surveys created by Google, the rewards range from $ 20 cents to $ 5.

Free Fire players will be able to accumulate their rewardsWith this, they will be able to buy a large amount of diamonds for free thanks to Google. IF you want to get the Google Rewards application, all you have to do is go to Play Store, there you can find the application completely free.

Remember to be of legal age, if you are a minor, I recommend creating a registry with the help of an adult. The surveys will appear in a row in your account, by answering them, you will be able to get hundreds of dollars in prizes, which you will use to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire.