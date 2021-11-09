The civil society network in 130 countries explained that Mexico, whose government is headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is not doing much to carry out an energy transition and its climate policies described them as insufficient.

Mexico shared this Fossil Award with Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom because of their link to ensure a Work Program on Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE), as weak as possible.

The United Kingdom leaves aside an inclusive text and did not listen to civil society organizations and youth groups who worked to propose substantive things. While Saudi Arabia, they accuse civil organizations, that they pressed to make hasty decisions, in the context of the work program and leave out the words “human” and “rights”.

The “Fossil of the Day” is an award that has been awarded since the 15th edition of the International Conference on Climate Change, which took place in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Climate Action Network analyzes the event day by day and rates the countries with the worst climate policies or actions that contribute to climate change and global warming.