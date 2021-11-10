Lung.mx.- Yesterday opened the Ninth Conference of the Parties (COP9) of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), to which 182 States Parties that are signatories of the treaty are invited, as well as other guests with the right to speak, but not to vote (non-signatory countries, international organizations and civil organizations free of conflict of interest from all over the world). The meeting will run until next Friday.

During the first day of the session, the government delegates of Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic —The latter State is not part of the WHO FCTC— repeatedly hampered the work of the global meeting, the first one organized virtually after being postponed for a year due to the global contingency of COVID-19.

Pretending the validity of the quorum, lack of information on an agenda sent months ago and questioning the resolution mechanisms, said representatives did not allow the rest of the delegates of the member countries of the Convention to agree on the agenda, which was approved until today. during the plenary session. It is not the first time that several of these delegates act aligned with the interests of the tobacco industry.

The University of Bath anticipated the application of direct grants from the tobacco industry to front organizations that would hinder the work of COP9, such as the International Network of Nicotine Consumer Organizations (INNCO), which received 65 thousand dollars to interfere in COP9. However, this activism by the representatives of these countries exceeds the negative expectations that were originally anticipated.

A global report published last week by STOP, anticipated that the governments of Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic are the most interfered with by the tobacco industry. In scoring by region, the last country had the highest industry interference score worldwide (96 out of 100 possible), followed by Guatemala (72), Honduras (59) and Nicaragua (50).

In this regard, civil organizations free of all types of conflict of interest with the tobacco industry, committed to the implementation of the WHO CMTC, demanded that the government delegates of Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic cease their repeated attempts to delay the Negotiations for an international public health treaty that helps safeguard the lives of more than 8 million people who die each year from the tobacco pandemic.

