Betfair experts get wet again. On this occasion, they analyze: Liverpool-Leeds, Manchester City-Leicester City, Aston Villa-Chelsea and Newcastle-Manchester United. We unveil the Eurazos they propose for this weekend.
Aritz Gabilondo: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Aston Villa 0-0 Chelsea [10.0].
Paco Rabadán: Newcastle vs. Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick [12.0].
BetSpain: Manchester City vs. Leicester city
RELATED NEWS
-
What is Boxing Day and why do we like it so much?
-
From being classified for Champions at Christmas to losing the position
Manchester City win 3-0 and goal from De Bruyne [17.0].