Oncology.mx.- In Mexico, it is estimated that 191 thousand new cases of cancer are diagnosed per year; breast, prostate and cervical are the most frequent. Against this background, global initiatives, such as the one led by the City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C / Can), they regain great relevance.

This initiative created in 2017 by the International Union Against Cancer (UICC) and launched at the World Economic Forum is changing the way public and private sector actors collaborate, through the implementation of sustainable solutions, to achieve a common goal: to improve equitable access to quality cancer care to contribute to the reduction of deaths from this disease. With a local approach, the impact of the C / Can model has repercussions on a global level.

In Mexico, the initiative has a presence in the city of Leon, Guanajuato, since September 2019, after having formally requested their incorporation and having met all the eligibility requirements. With it, it became the fourth city in Latin America to join this program, after Cali, Colombia; Asuncion, Paraguay; and Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Since then, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Cancer Institute (INCan), the Guanajuato Health Secretariat, the municipality of León and the Rodolfo Padilla Foundation and C / Can, the commitment to laying the foundation for improving cancer care, seeking equitable access to quality cancer care through innovative and sustainable solutions.

The objective of the C / Can initiative in León is not only to improve access to treatment and timely diagnosis of cancer patients in the city, but also to share the experiences, knowledge and results obtained in other cities of the country.

To achieve this, there is a City Executive Committee, the multisectoral governing body during the participation process of the city C / Can, which is currently chaired by Dr. Daniel Alberto Díaz Martínez, Secretary of Health of Guanajuato. It also has a group of technical leaders who play a critical role in the needs assessment data collection process and advise the City Executive Committee on technical work plans and projects.

Among the activities that will be taking place soon in León, a face-to-face workshop is contemplated on November 10, in which attendees will be able to work with international finance experts in order to develop, build and perfect financing ideas. for cancer care in the city and in the country.

The three areas that will be explored during this workshop include alternatives for the management of high-cost treatments, improvement and expansion of the local infrastructure, with special attention to diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy, and ways to guarantee equitable access to early diagnosis by strengthening pathology processes. and diagnostic imaging.

The doctor will participate Ernesto Garcia Caratachea, Director of Health of the Municipality of León; Éctor Jaime Ramírez Barba, Deputy of the Congress of the Union for Guanajuato and Daniel Alberto Díaz Martínez, Secretary of Health of the State of Guanajuato, among others.

For more information, you can enter: https://citycancerchallenge.org/mecanismos-innovadores-de-financiamiento-para-la-atencion-del-cancer/.

RGP