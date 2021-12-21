Citroën My Ami Buggy, a benchmark in sustainable mobility that draws attention for its design. Will it enter the production chain?

The electric car market, as the months go by, is growing at a considerable rate. In the last events carried out in relation to the industry, the vast majority of the presentations have had as their objective a project with mechanics hybrid, plug-in hybrid or purely electric. At the end of the day, it is logical, since we are in a period of strong changes due to electrification. Well, are there options in all segments?

One of the most disputed is that of urban vehicles. After all, urban areas are where you can get the most out of a purely electric car. Thanks to the maximum torque arrangement, any model with low power you can count on some notable accelerations. In the same way, having batteries implies improving autonomy as much as possible, since fuel consumption in these types of situations shoots up.

In this sense, Citroën aims to be a benchmark in micromobility. For this he has created the Ami, a vehicle that draws attention for offer a large interior space without penalizing one of the qualities of a proposal embedded in this sector, the body space. After all, one of the virtues that, yes or yes, this type of car must have is being able to find space in the center of the city. The Ami attracted a lot of public attention and, therefore, it already has modifications.

One of the most prominent is the My Ami Buggy, a solution that incorporates several changes compared to the original model. The vast majority of them affect aesthetics, which is much more linked to offroad driving. However, it shows a much more adventurous image. In addition, the incorporation of some other additional technology allows this solution to be a benchmark in terms of security.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main qualities of the last proposal presented by Citroën, why it is a differential element in the segment in which it competes and, of course, to what extent it could be a commercial success. Here is the more hooligan and adventurous side of the curious Ami.

My Ami Buggy, the most adventurous side of the Citroën microcar

Citroën is a benchmark when it comes to incorporating innovations in mobility. This proposal, without penalizing its electrical virtues, has a much more radical finish. Saving the distances with the model from which it derives, changes can be observed from any angle vehicle. It does not have conventional doors, the colors are completely different and it has several other elements that separate it from the initial design.

In the space of the doors it has been decided to install 2 compartments that aim to be able to save all kinds of adventure objects. In this way, you can enjoy storage spaces, something that is hardly possible in the original Ami. Similarly, to combat inclement weather, there are 2 plastic covers specially designed to serve as insulation. Thanks to them, it is possible to improve performance, too, in terms of weight.

In addition, it has a panoramic glass roof, a windshield visor and even a rear spoiler. All this, as is logical, offers an image that is far from the one available in the version oriented to urban traffic. It is, therefore, a differential variant that seeks to completely differentiate itself from the original model. Even so, the engine has been maintained and, of course, the battery component, since it is expected that the changes at the dynamic level will not suffer excessively.

An Ami prepared to overcome obstacles, yes, as long as they are small

It could be thought that its qualities in terms of performance are similar to those that, for example, a classic golf cart would offer. However, it is a proposal thought to the millimeter to be a success with great potential. Citroën has opted for innovation in the field of electric cars And, taking this concept into account, it would not be ruled out that they dare with a product oriented to the electric off-road segment.

The Ami’s main objective is to conquer the city. Now, why not dare with other segments? Details such as the arrangement of an LED light bar on the roof and a roll bar on the inside, only emphasize a somewhat more aggressive image than the one presented by the original Ami. It is, as you can see in the images, a differential proposal in terms of aesthetics.

Obviously, it is a prototype that is yet to be explored in the future. At the end of the day, we are faced with a proposal that would have a very focused market. As a variant, however, it seems very curious and, of course, provocative.

