The French brand unveils the new Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept, the third proposal of the electric microcar, and the most fun of them all. A true heir to the Mehari, designed from a playful point of view, loaded with special details and with the added bonus of being a zero emissions proposal.

Citroën presents a new conceptual proposal, the most playful and entertaining so far, starting from the base of the electric microcar for which no license is needed. Its about Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept, a bet that recalls the concept of the ancient Mehari but full of more modern solutions, and especially suitable for those who love to enjoy nature.

A buggy created from the tiny license-less electric car, which already It is for sale in both a passenger variant and a commercial vehicle, and that stands out enormously for the special details. From the outset, it lacks conventional doors, which have been replaced by transparent canvas bands, and even so can be removed thanks to zippers. French Citroën stylists have highlighted the front and rear bumpers by adding new off-road skid plates, and tubular bars on the side sills as footpegs, all painted anodized black.

The Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is the third urban proposal for off-road

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept, a more fun and sustainable bet

An elegant and sporty color that contrasts with other shades of the same elegant black and with the front section in a matte «Khaki orange», perfectly distinguishing the front and rear area. The My Ami Buggy shows its name with a load-bearing surface on the small roof, also leaving the spare wheel in the air, and with a LED headlight bar offering extra brightness at night or in dark areas. The French have thought of everything, so the concept electric buggy prototype is equipped with special tires to roll on asphalt and also in muddy areas.

Inside, the My Ami Buggy Concept also draws attention for the special details, such as the decorative graphics that dress the interior of the fabrics that make the doors, the different accessories and a particularly spicy shade of yellow that dresses the seats. For example, the center console has a design reminiscent of the concept car 19_19at the same time as the headliner wears the ‘Pilot’ and ‘Copilot’ badges just above the two front seats.

These have “Advanced Comfort” technology, with twice as much memory foam as a normal model -up to 70 millimeters thick- showing the positions of the driver and passenger with the numbers «01» and «02», being able to be removed from the seat structure, since are interchangeable thanks to an ingenious shell shape. Citroën also offers numerous storage and door slots, while the battery charging cables are stored in a holder in the passenger door frame.

The interior of the Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is simple but very colorful and full of details

A series of elements all intelligently conceived, which not only serve as decorative, but are also functional. With this purpose in mind, a vast majority of them they have been arranged transversely, so they can be dismantled and relocated in other areas of the interior. For example, the support for attaching a camera can be anchored in one of the four levels of the door structure so as not to miss a single detail or the exterior rear-view mirrors that are also removable.

Citroën proves that electro-mobility is not only limited to the urban environment, but can also be dedicated off the asphalt with a funnier concept that has not given a single detail of the on-board propulsion system. And at the same time, it also shows the possibilities offered by 3D printing technology, as much of the accessories have been designed from scratch, opening a new path in reproduction on demand.