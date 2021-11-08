The smallest and most efficient model of the French brand has become a police car. The Citroën Ami is not intended for major chases, its dynamic qualities do not allow it, so it will be used for surveillance work in Greece.

Greece is betting on the more sustainable mobility of the security forces in some of its most tourist cities. The French firm has signed a cooperation agreement with those responsible for Chalki, one of the first islands in the Mediterranean country that will lower its carbon figures thanks to Citroën.

The Citroën AMI becomes the main protagonist of the project «Gre-Eco», with which it is intended to achieve the objective of decarbonize up to a dozen Greek islands. A strategy that has begun with public services to make the inhabitants aware of this new responsibility.

The Citroën AMI, ë-C4, ë-Spacetourer and ë-Jumpy, four electric posing in Chalki

Citroën electrics take over the Greek island of Chalki

For now, Citroën has made available a fleet with six units of its electric models, the ë-C4, ë-Spacetourer and ë-Jumpy, in addition to the aforementioned AMI. This small microcar with only two seats will be the one that stands out the most, since it has been dressed in the characteristic clothing of the Greek police, being able to circulate through the narrowest streets. However, it cannot be used in pursuits of any kind, since its low-power electric motor reaches only 45 km / h.

The ë-C4 and ë-Spacetourer are much more discreet, as is the large electric van, whose role will be determined by the municipal government. A litmus test for Citroën zero emissions that will last four years, and that later the two units of the AMI will be donated to Chalki.

The firm of the two chevrons is seriously committed to electrification at the highest level, populating its model range with all-electric variants. A technology that has also reached the commercial sector and in style, betting also on hydrogen. The first model with this powertrain technology is the unprecedented Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen.