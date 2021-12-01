Citroën ë-Berlingo test, an electric breath for the family member (With video)

The industrial segment is gradually adapting to electric mobility. The Citroën ë-Berlingo is positioned as the most efficient model in the range. Available in both tourism and industrial formats. A different point of view that we have already tried.

Over the last year at Motor.es we have tested the Citroën Berlingo in a multitude of options, but we have never tried the electric unit before. The ë-Berlingo is manufactured in Vigo, a national product. So far I have gone to test for the first time the electric variant of one of the most popular models in the category.

The vans have stopped being simple beasts of burden to expose themselves as a more complex formula. They bet on design, comfort, technology and now also on sustainability. The most original bet has always been proposed by the Berlingo, although it is not the first time that we see an electric model for the reconverted industrial, since it already had such a version in the previous generation.

But in this case, it must be recognized that we are talking about a much more attractive model. The success of this new generation lies in its appearance. Yes, it is still a van adapted to tourism, but thanks to Citroën’s design DNA the look is not so industrial or cold. It has very interesting details such as the double headlight or the door protectors that recall the now famous Airbumps.

Its aesthetics do not change, and it remains a very striking model despite its forms

The electric version does not suppose any aesthetic change with respect to the combustion versions. The only differences are found in the main grille, fairing for the ë-Berlingo, and that when lifting the tank cover we find the connection plug. Nor can the details in blue be missing, the fashionable color for electric cars. The rest is all the same.

It also does not change inside, and in fact it could be said that it has improved things with respect to the thermal units. Instrumentation becomes fully digital with a 10-inch frame that we have already seen in other models of the house. The quality is good, and the information is comprehensive and easy to read. You can hardly modify the design, but overall it is quite good.

ë-Berlingo M ë-Berlingo XL Long 4.4 meters 4.75 meters Width 1.88 meters 1.88 meters High 1.85 meters 1.85 meters Battle 2.78 meters 2.97 meters Wrong. 7 seats 65 liters 322 liters Wrong. 5 seats 1,355 liters 1,900 liters

Thanks to the new generation of Berlingo uses the EMP2 tourism platform, its equipment is extensive, being able to equate to models such as the Citroën C5 Aircross. It offers interesting elements such as Head-Up Display, dual zone climate control, multimedia system with a screen of up to 8 inches, connectivity for mobile devices, parking cameras, sunroof, navigator and extensive safety equipment and driving assistants.

Citroën offers two different bodies for the electric Berlingo: size M and size XL. In both options, the cargo capacity can be up to seven passengers in three rows of seats, but in its superior format the cargo capacity is considerably higher. The trunk volume can reach up to 1,050 liters in the XL version and up to 775 liters in the shorter format. Depending on how we play with the seats, these volumes can grow or shrink.

The interior versatility is total thanks to individual and folding seats

As the batteries are installed at the bottom of the car, there is no loss of habitability possible. The seats still enjoy plenty of head and leg room. The fact of having three individual seats in the second row allows flexibility in the distribution of passengers and cargo, being able to adapt to any need or situation. The two additional seats are suitable for adults, and are comfortable even on long trips.

If we focus on the mechanical part, the ë-Berlingo replaces its thermal engines with a 100% electrical scheme. It consists of a single engine with up to 136 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 50 kWh gross capacity lithium-ion battery that allows you to Allows homologate a WLTP cycle autonomy of 280 kilometers. A figure that can extend over 300 kilometers if the routes are more urban.

At the wheel of the Citroën ë-Berlingo

As we have already mentioned on occasion, the Berlingo enjoys a very typical touring driving thanks to this new EMP2 platform. In its electric format the sensation is even greater since it is enjoyed a very soft and relaxed touch. Despite not being designed for aggressive behavior, the weight of the batteries and the reduction of the center of gravity result in a better dynamism. The only downside is that the suspension is slightly stiffer to counter the excess weight.

The ë-Berlingo has various driving modes that allow us to slightly configure the behavior. In ECO mode the system limits the power to 82 horses and 190 Nm of torque. In normal mode the power rises to 80 kilowatts, which amounts to 109 horses and 210 Nm of torque. And finally, in Power mode the maximum capacity is released, reaching those 136 horses and 260 Nm of torque. In all of them we speak of a forceful response, not very aggressive, but sufficient.

The same programs and the same settings are present in the van format. The ë-Berlingo Van offers the same scheme with M and XL bodies adapted to professional use. In these cases, the trunk volume translates into a capacity of up to 800 kilos with volumes ranging between 3.3 and 4.4 cubic meters with load lengths between 3 and 3.4 meters.

For recharging, Citroën has opted for high-speed systems of up to 100 kW in direct current. In the best case 80% charge can be recovered in just 30 minutes. As we reduce the power we will extend the time. In the most restrictive case, a conventional household plug, it will cost us 11 hours to recover 100 kilometers of autonomy, but only 7 and a half hours for a full charge in a 7.4 kW socket.

The interior shows a correct quality for the segment in which it enters

In addition to the driving modes, we have a brake function for urban regenerative braking. It is not a classic single pedal format, but activating it does show greater retention by the car. It does not stop on its own, but thanks to it we will be able to reduce the use of the brake in the city, extending the battery life to the maximum.

Price-wise, the electric Berlingo is offered with three trim levels: Live Pack, Feel Pack and Shine. The starting price is 29,455 euros without VAT and without counting offers, promotions or purchase aid. The superior format, the ë-Berlingo XL is offered from a minimum of 33,116 euros, without VAT, and is always associated with the intermediate finish level.

Conclusions

The electric Berlingo may not be the most demanded product of the family, but without a doubt it can be very interesting depending on what customers and uses. Best of all, the Citroën ë-Berlingo does not reduce a single one of the familiar characteristics of the family model.. The same flexibility and the same habitability under a much more sustainable umbrella. The price, yes, can be a big problem.