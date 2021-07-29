The Citroën DS, a benchmark in the automotive industry, can be converted to electric. Do you want to know how? This is how the entire process has been documented. </p><div>

In the automotive industry, many changes have been observed in recent years. Without a doubt, the most representative of all has been the arrival of electric cars such as alternative to conventional internal combustion. Are we facing the proposal that will be valid for the next decade? What will happen to the vehicles that we usually classify as historic?

Certainly electrical mechanics they are the ones that will have a tour in the market in the next years. This makes us wonder what will happen to the historical models that are true jewels of the automotive industry, whatever the reason behind it. The electrification of these means of transport is, without a doubt, a benchmark that is gaining prominence.

The electrification of classic cars is an activity that is growing

Still, it is important to note that it is not a simple process. In fact, only the companies that are specifically dedicated to this type of conversions are those that are carrying out the vast majority of ongoing projects. Well, why are these types of alternatives produced? The key behind it is directly related to the possibility of continuing to use the vehicles.

This is so due, above all, to the limitations that exist with respect to the cars that consume the most. In this sense, classic vehicles are condemned not to be driven in urban areas. We are, therefore, before an opportunity to continue enjoying the models historically differential. In this case, the protagonist is a classic Citroën DS.

Let’s see, therefore, what is the work that has been done on the mythical sedan of the French company, why this particular model is one of the best examples to explain the electrification of classic vehicles and, of course, to what extent it loses the essence the availability of these alternatives in the market. And you, would you do a project with these characteristics?

A differential proposal that could not have a better protagonist

The Citroën DS, known colloquially as ‘shark’, was a car from the beginning of the second half of the 20th century that marked a before and after in the industry. Its design and technology were unique in the market and, therefore, made its own niche as a key vehicle to explain the history of the brand. Now, it is possible to electrify it to enjoy it without polluting.

Under this premise, we are faced with a project in which all electrical components must be replaced by a technology based on batteries and electric motors. More concretely, the Electric Power company has been used. Starting with the engine, the classic 2-liter block that it had has been replaced in order to incorporate a Hyper9 variant, which develops 120 hp.

The battery that includes allows you to do around 225 theoretical kilometers

Similarly, a set of 48.5 kWh batteries has been incorporated, which is enough to offer a theoretical autonomy of about 225 kilometers. This is mainly due to the good aerodynamics included in the original model and the provision of a very low weight taking into account the type of vehicle in question. Now, what else is striking about the model?

As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, the charging connector supports a maximum power of 29 kW. With this, you can enjoy maximum autonomy in a recharge lasting about 2 hours. On the contrary, it does not have a fast charging option, something that is beginning to be observed in most current electric vehicles.

A flexible job to increase the possibilities of using the car

Do you think that a range of 225 kilometers may be insufficient? The company, as a complementary option, may offer a higher capacity battery. In this way, the mileage cycle to be performed per full charge could be increased to achieve a total of 322 theoretical kilometers. In this way, we would obtain a car with records similar to many other current cars.

What’s more, certain details are included on an aesthetic level that allow to identify a unit that has undergone this transformation. The best example of this is the anagram that can be seen in the previous image. It is nothing more and nothing less than a very exclusive job, which is not compensated, most likely, from an economic point of view.

Even so, who would care about the money if you decide to embark on a project of these characteristics? In the end, economies of scale cannot be exploited And, of course, we are facing an alternative that takes more hours of work than the production of any current car. Would you thus restore a classic car in this way?