Citroën is already working on the renewal of its interesting and popular compact SUV. The Citroën C5 Aircross will undergo a tune-up. A facelift that will bring with it novelties in terms of design, technological equipment and a selection of engines in which the plug-in hybrid variant stands out. These are his first spy photos.

The time has come for Citroën to update one of its most relevant models. The Citroën C5 Aircross is ready to undergo its first renewal. This compact SUV will be getting a facelift soon. A “facelift” that the French brand is already working on. And proof of this is that a prototype has been hunted. The development process has started.

The commercial trajectory of the C5 Aircross has already been around three years. Long enough for Citroën

get down to business and carry out an upgrade that will boost sales for the rest of the business life ahead of the current generation. There will not be excessively radical changes, but they will be relevant enough so that, as a whole, it looks more modern and advanced.

The front of the new Citroën C5 Aircross will concentrate the aesthetic novelties

Spy photos of the new Citroën C5 Aircross 2022



What changes will the C5 Aircross undergo? The spy photos that illustrate this article show us a prototype that sports the characteristic Citroën camouflage. A camouflage that, in addition, is typical of a facelift. The aesthetic adjustments will focus on the front. We should expect updated light clusters paired with a revised grille and bumpers.

At the rear the changes will be minor, although equally relevant. The interior distribution of the rear pilots will be new to be in line with the modifications made to the front. And by the way, the sides of the vehicle are also covered, which suggests that the characteristic Airbumps are in the sights of Citroën designers.

Customization options will be expanded with the arrival of more body colors and wheel designs. In addition, it will be possible to find different optional style packages in the configurator.

Behind the Citroën C5 Aircross 2022 there will also be very relevant news

The new Citroën C5 Aircross 2022 and its technological equipment



Leaving aside the exterior, if we had the opportunity to enter the interior of the new C5 Aircross we will be surrounded by a more digital and connected environment. Citroën will focus its resources on improving, predictably, the technological equipment of its well-known SUV. One of the options being considered is the inclusion of a larger touch screen that will act as a “nerve center”.

The C5 Aircross engine range it will keep the same composition. That is, it will still be possible to choose between gasoline, diesel engines, and a plug-in hybrid variant. The Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid will remain in the portfolio as it is one of the best cheap-priced plug-in hybrid SUVs. There will be versions with manual and automatic transmission. The front-wheel drive will be the main protagonist.

When will it be presented? The debut of the new C5 Aircross is scheduled for next year 2022. Shortly after being introduced, the order book will be opened throughout the European territory.