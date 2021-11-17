Citroën C4 Puretech 130 EAT8 test, distinguishing itself from the rest (with video)

The new Citroën C4 gives a twist to what a compact should be. It presents a unique design that will be extended to future models of the gala brand and is focused on relaxing driving. We analyze it on video.

Video analysis of the new Citroën C4

The third generation Citroën C4 It is the model that exhibits the new identity of the French brand. A car that is neither pretty nor ugly but in a way it is weird. But not only does it have some oddity on the outside but also on the inside it has several peculiarities so we have tested it for a few days to get to know it thoroughly.

Obviously, at first glance, the first thing that stands out is its striking aesthetics. Not just because of having very large headlights with a somewhat quirky appearance or taillights with a slightly strange arrangement. Its general design stands out for bring together several concepts in one.

The C4 is Citroën’s crossover for the C segment

In this hodgepodge we see that it is a compact but at the same time it has several SUV features and a ground clearance (156 mm) greater than that of a passenger car. To make matters worse, the curved shape of the roof has a coupé style and, according to the brand, is reminiscent of the classic Citroën GS.

An unusual mix That may or may not like it but it certainly makes it different and that it is positioned with few direct rivals in the market, the most obvious being the KIA Xceed and the Toyota C-HR. This design language will spread to the rest of the models in the French brand’s range, such as the imminent Citroën C5 X saloon.

With its design the C4 gives the feeling that the car is larger than it really is but it actually measures 4.36 m length, 1.80 m wide and 1.52 m high. Contained dimensions that place it in the C segment and allow it to move with ease both in urban environments and outside of them.

Comfort and practicality have been sought in the cabin

Inside, the design of the C4 is more conventional, although here it also hides some peculiarities. In terms of qualities, the lower areas are made of a very simple plastic while what remains more hand have a somewhat more pleasant touch. There is no lack of surfaces with the ubiquitous glossy black plastic that get dirty easily.

In front of the driver is a fully digital but very simple instrument cluster, maybe too much. The 5-inch screen does not stand out for offering high quality, it presents little information and has hardly any customization options. Its information is complemented by a head-up display that projects the data on a plastic sheet.

For its part, the multimedia system has a 10-inch touch screen with an elongated format that seems very large but not very well used because the edges of the screen are very large so in reality the display area is more concise. The user-friendly interface includes a 3D Citroën Connect NAV navigator and is also compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The infotainment system has a simple and user-friendly interface

Citröen has made an effort to provide a practical interior and that is why there are multiple slides. For example, there is a wireless charging base for smartphones, underneath there is a fairly large hole where you can put things and whose base can also be raised to make room for another hole. In the central tunnel there are two other compartments: one with a curtain and the other under the armrest.

In front of the passenger seat there are even more interesting and new solutions. In addition to the usual glove compartment, above it is a removable tray ideal for storing papers or a laptop. At the top is the Smart Pad Support, an unprecedented integrated stand to place a tablet to keep the companion entertained on trips.

Another point that deserves special mention are the Advanced Comfort seats. They are large, they have good ergonomics, they are very soft. In general they are very comfortable and can even have heating and a massage function. It will be especially appreciated on long-distance trips.

In addition to the traditional glove box, the dashboard of the C4 accommodates a tray and a holder for tablets

Despite being a car with a contained exterior size, the rear seats accommodate passengers up to 1.85 m tall. The legroom is especially remarkable and it is the height level that will first impose its limits. In width things are more just, first because the central square is designed for occasional use as in most cars in this segment and second because the side of the roof is quite close to the head.

There are several comfort elements in the rear seats. The Citröen compact offers pockets in the backrests of the front seats, there are ventilation outlets although we do not have our own climate zone, one USB-A and one USB-C socket and an armrest. The backrest cannot be adjusted in inclination and the bench does not have longitudinal adjustment either.

When it comes to cargo space, the boot has a volume of 380 liters. It is a capacity that does not stand out for better or for worse compared to other models in this segment, it is average. There is a double bottom that allows the load to be distributed at two heights and a door in the back of the central square enables the transport of long objects in a simple way. If the rear seats are folded, it reaches 1,250 liters of capacity.

The boot does not have a particularly outstanding capacity but its regular shapes help to make good use of space

Driving in relax mode

The mechanical range of the Citröen C4 is made up of three 1.2 Puretech gasoline options of 100, 130 and 155 HP, two 1.5 BlueHDI diesel with 110 and 130 HP and the 100% electric version ë-C4. There is no version with hybridization. Specifically in this test we enjoy the C4 with the 130 hp gasoline engine and it is the most recommended option because it offers good performance with a reasonable average consumption that is around 7 l / 100 km.

Depending on the engines, the French has a manual gearbox or an EAT8 torque converter-type automatic gearbox with eight gears. The EAT8 drivetrain is no wonder but it seems like a good choice because it is generally smooth and fits very well with the maximum comfort philosophy proposed by Citröen for this model.

Photos Citroën C4 View gallery (67)

The chevron brand has done a good job of soundproofing the cabin, andThe C4 is remarkably quiet even at high speeds. The pedals offer little resistance and the steering is heavily assisted so maneuvering is effortless. By the way, speaking of maneuvers, it should be mentioned that rear visibility is somewhat conditioned because the rear window is divided by the spoiler.

In the C4 you cannot fail to mention that it equips some hydraulic progressive dampers that conditions the entire dynamic section. It is a suspension that instead of mechanical stops has hydraulic stops that makes the movement more progressive. With this, the suspension is very soft to better filter irregularities and makes it very comfortable, but it also means that the body rocking is pronounced.

It has an understeer and predictable behavior, but it is not very agile when changing direction. It is clear that the new C4 does not pretend to be a car with dynamic aspirations and more enjoyable with relaxed driving. Relax, there is no rush to get there.

Puretech mechanics are the best-selling of the range

It is for sale for a price that starts in the 19,120 euros, an interesting price for what it offers. To lower costs Citroën has chosen to seat this model on the CMP platform that the Stellantis group uses in smaller models such as the Citroën C3 or the Peugeot 208.

The Citroën C4 is probably one of the most comfortable cars of all the compact generalists that is on the market right now, so whoever values ​​this characteristic above the others will have the best option in the French model. It is also manufactured in Spain.