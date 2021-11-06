Citroën will produce a Cargo version for the curious and surprising Ami. Here are some of the keys to this project.

In recent years, the needs of urban transport have changed dramatically. In many cities, traffic congestion and difficulties in finding parking have led a certain consumer profile to demand small alternatives. After all, many people do not require a large trunk space or simply have a second row of seats for the use that is given to the vehicle.

This, together with the great responsibility that acquire completely alternative options, has caused such a specific market niche to be making more and more sense. Who was not surprised, a few years ago, by the layout of the Renault Twizy? Not to mention the hegemony of the Smart ForTwo, a model that for some time has been committed to sustainability throughout its range. Would there be room for other options? Citroën has seen a vein with the Ami.

Everything seems to indicate that we are facing a variant directly indicated for fleets of cars and platforms carsharing. Even so, the truth is that it seems to be a success in sales in certain countries. The French company is aware of this and, therefore, will soon launch a version that draws attention for its fundamental objective. Can a product of these characteristics be used for parcel delivery?

Its official name is Cargo and it is designed to be able to travel those last kilometers until the delivery of packages. It is also striking to see how it is a proposal that stands out, mainly, for being a benchmark in terms of the use of interior space. We are not looking at a vehicle for all audiences, but it will exercise a differential function in certain which contexts. The key to its potential success is that everything is thought out in detail.

Let’s see, therefore, what are some of the main characteristics of its technology, why we are facing a model that draws attention for its spacious interior despite its conception as an urban vehicle and, of course, to what extent we are facing a proposal that will be chosen by transport companies. And you, do you believe in its potential success?

Significant changes to explain what is the basis of your success in the market

It is important to see how we are faced with a proposal designed, above all, to deepen the use of space. In this way, of course, the Citroën Ami Cargo has had to come off of the passenger seat, allocating all the space to be able to incorporate parcels. In addition, it comes with a series of solutions to improve the safety of the driver, whose immediate environment has not been modified.

In order to secure the load or at least a part of it, this particular model comes with a series of fasteners and extenders to prevent them from moving excessively. In this way, it is possible to protect the integrity of the conductor. This particular space equates to a load of about 40 liters. Well, what other features are striking about this particular version? The key lies in the inclusion of very simple solutions at a technological level.

A distinction should be made of its battery, which is limited to only 5.5 kWh. Still, due to its dynamic limitations, it is possible to travel about 77 kilometers theoretical. It may seem like a very small distance, but it is important to bear in mind that we are facing a model designed for its circulation, exclusively, by city. In fact, another of its main details to take into account when evaluating your purchase is that its maximum speed is only 45 km / h.

A very interesting option if you assume what its limitations are

Its main source of differentiation, in addition to the zero contamination during travel due to the possession of an electric motor and batteries, is its size. It is striking to see how its length is only 2.41 meters, while its width is 1.39 meters. After these numbers, as you can read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, this variant is a statement of intent about its possibilities.

The first market in which this model will be available in the UK. It is expected that, later and, depending on its commercial success, it will reach other countries with oreographies of various kinds. And you, would you buy a product with these characteristics with all that it entails? In the case of a certain type of parcel delivery, it could be very beneficial.

We will have to wait, therefore, a while, to verify to what extent are we facing a technology capable of developing solutions designed, above all, for performance in the urban environment. It is a very original product, but it can be of great help for many companies involved in the logistics of small shipments.

