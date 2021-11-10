Reference image. Citizens of Venezuela who have been regularized in Colombia may enter the Identification System for Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (Sisbén). Photo: Infobae Archive

The citizens of Venezuela who have regularized their stay or who are carrying out this process in Colombia, They will also be able to benefit from the Identification System for Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (Sisbén).

In the television newscast Noticentro Uno CM & they indicated that the announcement was made by the director of the National Planning Department, Alejandra Botero Barco, who pointed out that this benefit can be obtained once they have a permit to stay in the country.

The official reiterated, they reported in that newscast, that with the immigration regularization document They can request the survey that is required to be classified within the Sisbén that will allow them to access social programs according to your financial situation.

In Noticentro Uno CM & they also cited data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) where It is indicated that 44.2 percent of the citizens of the sister country who are in Colombia are in a condition of poverty.

Meanwhile, the online news portal Valora Analitik recalled that Venezuelans who are regularized in the country already have basic health services in accordance with what was defined by the Ministry of Labor in August of this year.

In this way, they also explained on the website, the inclusion of the citizens of the neighboring country will allow them to access the other benefits offered by the Sisbén that has recently been updated and where they will take into account their working and housing conditions.

In Valora Analitik they added that The investment to include in the Sisbén all Venezuelans who have the immigration regularization document will cost close to 0.4 of Colombia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which, in the long term, will be 1.5 of GDP. However, its real magnitude would be known until 2030, according to calculations by the National Planning Department.

In that news portal on the internet they also cited the figures of that Colombian organization in which They estimate that 1.4 million citizens of the sister country signed up for Sisbén and hope that by the end of 2021, 300,000 of these people will be included in the system’s surveys, while by 2022 they have the goal of incorporating one million more.

They also highlighted that the official migration document will be obtained this year by 800,000 Venezuelans in the process of the Temporary Protection Statute, as reported by the immigration authorities.

Venezuelan migrants in Colombia are already more than 1.8 million

In Colombia there are 1,842,390 registered Venezuelan migrants, cut to August, which represents 99,463 more people than last January, according to a report released this Tuesday by Migración Colombia.

In january Before the Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan migrants was announced, there were 1,742,927 in the country, which means that in seven months there was a growth of 5.7 percent.

The director of Migration Colombia, Juan Francisco Espinosa, explained that these are not necessarily new migrants who have entered the country these months, rather, there is more transparency, thanks to the regularization process.

“We have managed to make visible a good part of the migrants (…) who did not appear in the estimates because they are statistical models”Espinosa assured in a virtual press conference.

Bogotá continues to be the city with the highest concentration of Venezuelan population, with 393,316 accounting for 21.7 percent of the total, followed by the departments of Antioquia, Norte de Santander and Atlántico.

However, Medellín was the city with the highest increase in the Venezuelan population, with 65 percent, followed by Cali, which had a growth of 41 percent and Bogotá (16 percent) between the records of January and those of August. this year.

