The present day, Citibanamex promoted on Twitter the hashtag #MeLoDoy as part of your marketing strategy to Good end; However, it generated amusing reactions from users, criticisms and opened the door for other brands to promote themselves.

From November 10 to 16, 2021, the bank launched its Good End campaign called “I give it to Citibanamex”, where in addition to promotions, the brand recommends making purchases for months without interest in participating businesses on the date of high demand.

#MeLoDoy is a trend for this reason

November 9 was the last time that Citibanamex published the hashtag On his Twitter account, within the comment thread there are complaints ranging from the lack of bonuses to financial questions regarding Buen Fin.

When exiting the bank page and looking for the hashtag Criticisms of the campaign abounded, some users described the launch as a terrible campaign, but others took advantage of it to show their Good End purchases.

As expected, opinions are divided and users began to have fun with it hashtag.

“I don’t know what I expected @Citibanamex launching a #HT like #MeLoDoy but the train is definitely fun because nobody talks about shopping,” commented Twitter user @CapXarli

“You see the Hashtag #MeLoDoy and I think it would never occur to you that it is from Banamex … “, says the Twitter user @Melocrab

No @Citibanamex, it was not a good idea to sponsor the HT #MeLoDoy. pic.twitter.com/bSC8SGr2lP – Eduardo Cortés (@FlaquitoV) November 12, 2021

The fact that Citibanamex sponsors a hashtag and it is a trend in networks reveals how important platforms are for financial activity, today Mexican humor was present and the brand, despite being criticized, is having a presence on Twitter as trend.

You are also helping other brands have free advertising with the hashtag, for example the Center of the Spinal Column announced its promotion of Good End and the Gadgeteur store is using the hashtag for your products.

See more: