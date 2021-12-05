“We have a specialty in foreign trade structures that have to do with project risks, which we use mainly in corporate banking,” he said in a meeting with the media.

The manager added that with the COVID pandemic and the trade wars there was a reconfiguration of global production chains, and that 25 companies with a presence in China have already been identified that could eventually move their production to Mexico.

“We are coordinating meetings of their managers with Mexican authorities to explore this possibility. These are companies in our country that currently generate 900,000 jobs in China,” he said.

Romo assured that the bank is looking for companies that do not have a presence in the country, because in the face of structural changes in global trade, large companies are an opportunity to strengthen regional integration.

And it is that Mexico is an attractive country for several reasons, since it has geographic proximity, macroeconomic stability, infrastructure for exports, privileged access to the US through the TMEC and competitiveness in the workforce.

“The trade conflict between China and the United States and the pandemic have shown the high risk that countries and companies imply that their value chains depend on a single country,” added Romo.

According to the manager, the risks to the country’s economic growth in the following months is the new omicron variant and high inflation, which in the first half of November was 7%.

The growth estimates made by the Financial Group for 2021 are 5%.