In this sense, Sinead O’Connor, chief digital officer at the institution, stated that the health emergency caused by COVID-19 accelerated various changes in technological transformation issues, but also radically modified the behavior of its clients, with a notorious growth of online banking.

Although, he assured, they were really prepared to face these challenges due to the more than 1,000 million pesos they have invested, in the last four years, to develop their digital capabilities and be able to serve almost 9 million users in this environment.

“Today we have very complete functionalities for clients in our mobile application. Thanks to this, it was possible to respond very well and very quickly to the increase in demand for digital services, as a result of the pandemic, ”said O’Connor.

In this way, he added, they facilitate the management of personal finances with security and a very robust product offering. As shown are the figures for the increase in the volume of operations.

For example, Citibanamex registered seven million financial transactions in its application in 2019, against 22 million that are carried out today.

Although, as the executive explained, this is not only the result of the increase in the number of users, but also because they now interact twice as much on digital channels, unlike how they did before the pandemic.

In addition, today, the sale of digital products represents 53% of the bank’s total sales, compared to 27% reported in 2019.