This 2021 has been a year full of large global cyberattacks, from supply companies to public organizations, all of them based on malware and Cybercriminals with such bombastic names as HAFNIUM, Magnat or REvil, as they announced through a press release to Cointelegraph Spanish this Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the cybercrime division of Cisco.

“Although there is no way to predict what the objectives of cybercriminals will be in 2021, it is worth examining the tactics used by the main malware threats of the past year, thus preparing ourselves for what we could find in the coming months” commented Ángel Ortiz, Cybersecurity Director at Cisco.

As the numbers of attacks by cybercriminals doubled in 2021, Cisco’s Director of Cyber ​​Intelligence drew up a list of the main malware threats that entities have suffered this year.

From the list made by Ángel Ortiz, Director of Cybersecurity, he pointed out that the most notable cyberattacks was SolarWinds which emerged in December 2020Although in January of this year the business world was still suffering from the aftermath of this attack.

Another attack carried out by cybercriminals was in March by the group called HAFNIUM, concentrating its cyber attack on Microsoft Exchange Server, violating the platform and thus taking full control of the server.

Nevertheless, the attack that will always be remembered is that of Kaseya from the REvil group which exploited the vulnerability in Kaseya IT management software that was commonly used by managed service providers.

“What is relevant about this list is to analyze the tactics used in the attacks, which could be replicated next year including ransomware as a service, the use of fileless malware, the use of fileless malware, the greater professionalization of cyber-criminals, the focus on zero-day vulnerabilities and the hijacking of trusted servers to spread malware laterally ”commented the head of Cisco.

