The second season of The witcher is very close and recently, Freya Allan spoke about Ciri in the new installment.

After a very successful first season, The witcher is gearing up for his long-awaited return to Netflix. The series based on the novels of the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, will launch its new episodes in December and promises to tell us a story more faithful to the books. Again, its protagonists will be Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg.

After the end of the first season of The witcher, fans are eager to see Ciri’s future. The Netflix series began to show the great power that the young princess possesses, which will have a lot of prominence in the new episodes. This was revealed by Freya Allan herself during an interview, where she told some important details about her character and how her path will be in this new installment.

More prominence and stronger

During an interview with HeyUGuys, Freya Allan spoke about the new path that Ciri will travel in the second season of The Witcher. «[En] season one,[Ciri] he was running through the woods the whole time! And then this season, they gave me a lot more scenes, dialogue, to play with, not even dialogue. Scenes with a lot to process, which was a lot of fun. Then also the physical element of training and everything, so I’ve been looking forward to this for a whole season, so it was amazing. “ commented.

In this second season, Ciri and Geralt de Rivia have finally reunited. In this way, we will see their training and how they fight against evil as a team. If this season is successful, Henry Cavill plans to make more deliveries. As for the new episodes, these can be seen through Netflix from December 17.