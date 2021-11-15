Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), based in the United States, is interested in the thriving Asian cryptocurrency markets.

To strengthen its presence in Asia, Circle has chosen Singapore to establish a regional headquarters. The company is also creating an investment division called Circle Ventures, according to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire’s interview with Bloomberg. The first investment of this division will focus on a stablecoin in Japanese yen.

Allaire said the company sees significant opportunities in the Asian markets, where it expects to see strong adoption of stablecoins in the loan and credit markets. He added that the inflationary environment and the search for yields will mainly trigger the move from markets to stablecoins. Regarding Circle Yield, the company’s latest interest yield offering, it said:

“Although a lot of people want to focus on people buying Bitcoin outright as a hedge, we think that for capital managers within corporations and corporate treasurers and so on, a stablecoin yield allocation is going to be really, really attractive.”

Circle is currently in a hiring process to fill its Singapore headquarters and make USDC “one of the first global stablecoins licensed in Singapore.” The company is working with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to launch USDC adoption for the country’s top companies.

Allaire was one of the first cryptocurrency executives to show support for a recent proposal from the Biden administration. to regulate stablecoin issuers like banks.

“We agree with that basic premise for something that potentially underpins a really broad amount of market and payments activity.“, said.

In another interview, he said that the current measures would update the current regulations focused on the transmission of money “to a much more fundamental infrastructure at the core of what is potentially the future of the banking and capital markets.”

