Cion Digital, A developer of a blockchain-based orchestration SaaS platform for businesses, announced on January 4 that it had closed its most recent round of seed funding with $ 12 million. The round was overseen by Green Visor Capital and 645 Ventures, who have since joined Cion Digital’s board of directors. Cota Capital, Epic Ventures, Hourglass Capital Partners, BAT Ventures, Greycroft and Ulu Ventures also participated.

After the collection, the company said that intends to commit capital to its new development and resource center in Pune, India, in an effort to further expand the project’s payments infrastructure.

There, the team hopes to roll out new crypto adoption methods for traditional financial services as part of its current orchestration platform. In addition, this funding will be used to drive new standards for interoperability.

According to Cion Digital co-founder Snehal Fulzele, Its business model will consist of a fixed monthly fee for the platform, in addition to a fee per transaction that increases according to the number of digital assets that are processed.

Cion Digital said it hopes to use these expanded features to reach a broader and more diverse group of customers. These extended features include a FinTech loan protocol, which provides an easy way for clients to invest in cryptocurrencies, as well as allowing clients to take fiat loans using crypto as collateral, and a vehicle trading protocol that it is capable of creating. a crypto-financing plan aimed at younger consumers.

