In a bowl we will begin to prepare the dough by adding the icing sugar, the warm milk with the leavening yeast and the butter, mixing the ingredients well with a few rods. In Thermomix we add these ingredients to the glass and we program 1 minute, 37 degrees, speed 2. We add the beaten egg yolk to the mixture, if we do it in the robot, we mix 4 seconds, speed 3.

We add the flour and the salt and we are forming a soft dough on a floured surface. If we do it in Thermomix, we knead 2 minutes at spike speed. Once kneaded we form a ball and let it double in volume in a tray covered with kitchen film and in a warm place, about an hour.

For the filling, in a bowl add the butter in pieces at room temperature, the tablespoons of cinnamon and the sugar, stir with a fork until it forms a paste. If we prepare it in the robot, add all the ingredients and mix for 30 seconds at speed 3. Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

When the dough has doubled in volume, roll it out on a floured surface to form a rectangle of approximately 40×50 cm. Brush the cinnamon mass over the entire surface and add the roughly crushed nuts and raisins. We are rolling it up to form a cylinder at the widest part.

With a very sharp knife we ​​cut the cylinder up to two centimeters long before reaching the edge so that it is joined there and we form a braid trying to leave the striated part upwards to show when baked. We close the ends sealing them with a few drops of water. We bake for 20-25 minutes.

For the glaze, in a bowl we mix the icing sugar with the egg white with a fork until forming a off-white icing. With it we brush the entire surface of the braid just out of the oven and let it cool.