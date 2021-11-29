Sales strategies are often not focused on offering products or services, but on attracting customers and allowing an integration between sales and marketing. Today Cinepolis and Cinemex shared their pre-sale strategy for Spiderman: No Way. Home.

The film starring Tom Holland has caused great excitement among Spiderman fans, as there is much speculation about what will happen. With Peter Parker’s secret identity revealed to the world, the main character attempts to reverse the event with the help of Doctor Strange.

However, things seem to go wrong, and what results is the creation of various universes where all the villains from Sony’s previous Spiderman franchises appear (before the MCU existed), such as: the Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus and Electro.

The shared presale strategy

Tomorrow will begin the pre-sale of tickets for the premiere of the long-awaited Spiderman movie: No Way Home

Cinepolis and Cinemex adopted the same pre-sale strategy in order to avoid crowds at the box office on the opening day, which will be on December 15.

The funny thing is that through social networks and with the same publication time, the two most important film companies in Mexico announced the pre-sale of tickets through their internet platforms.

Cinepolis at 2:00 pm announced via Twitter that:

“For all those who ask, YES TOMORROW we have #SpidermanSinCaminoACasa #SpiderMonday PRE-SALE.”

For its part, Cinemex at the same time came out with the following copy:

“We are now this close to having our tickets for #Spiderman #SinCaminoACasa ¡TOMORROW BIG Cinemex PRE-SALE!

We are already this close 👌 to have ALREADY our tickets for #SpiderMan #WithoutPath! 🤩 TOMORROW BIG Cinemex PRE-SALE! pic.twitter.com/NGendj9cr0 – Cinemex (@Cinemex) November 28, 2021

In both companies the pre-sale will be available in the first minutes of November 29 (00:00 hours) on digital media and can also be purchased at the box office after the opening of their complexes.

Ticket costs will vary depending on the company and the branch.

The goal of pre-sales is to prepare customers for the purchase and get them ready, and to that goal is added that companies attract a new audience.

What remains for Cinepolis and Cinemex is to provide good customer service, since it is one of the most important pillars of pre-sales. In the process, they must make life easier for consumers to give credibility to the company, with the aim of building customer loyalty.

In the end, in the pre-sale work and at the beginning of the sales, customer satisfaction is the highest point of the strategy.

The curious thing about this shared strategy is that both remain neutral in their value proposition, since, although they are competition, they are not distinguished by added values.

