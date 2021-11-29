After the pre-sale to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, the pages of Cinépolis and Cinemex were saturated due to high demand from fans.

A few hours ago the pre-sale for the new Spider-Man movie began and users in networks reported failures in the system of both Cinemex and Cinépolis, adding, in addition, the resale of tickets up to 500 pesos each on social networks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the screens on December 15 as one of the most anticipated films by fans.

Today, however, from the first minutes of this November 29, the pre-sale of tickets began and, as expected, the pages of Cinépolis and Cinemex were exceeded due to high demand.

On the one hand, it is natural for something like this to happen when there is a great fury on the part of the fans, who want to secure their entry on the exact day of the premiere.

Both the website and its respective mobile applications collapsed, leaving a significant number of users unable to purchase their tickets for the movie and causing a wave of complaints on social networks due to this failure in the system.

Given this, Cinépolis has come out to clarify that the problem was only momentary and promised to repair it as soon as possible so that users could make their purchase in the best way possible.

These are situations that happen when there is great interest on the part of people. Events such as concerts or some focused on sports manage to saturate the sales sites after the great euphoria of the fans to get a place.

So, starting from this premise, it seems a natural fact that, due to what the new film starring Tom Holland has caused, the pre-sale of tickets has suffered a collapse during its first minutes.

Hello, we regret this inconvenience, our team in charge is already working to solve it, we suggest you try later, please. – Help Cinépolis (@AyudaCinepolis) November 29, 2021

However, other users began to report the resale of tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which, according to what has been released, are being offered up to 500 pesos each.

This has been reported by a user on Twitter called @ jaimechucho1234, who shared the image of a group on Facebook where 500 pesos are asked for a movie ticket.

So far, to this latest tweet, neither Cinépolis, Cinemex nor the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) have issued any response, even when it is an illegal act.

The new Spider-Man film has been all the rage for several months, being one of the most anticipated by the followers of said superhero, which is why it is not surprising that, during the pre-sale, this phenomenon has occurred.

What is striking is precisely that tickets are now being offered for up to 500 pesos, much more than double what they cost at the box office.

And we must remember that we live in an era in which social networks are the great enemy of those who hate spoilers and, being a highly anticipated film, many users do not want to miss the premiere, among other things, not to be victims of such practices.