After several days of delay, the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) concluded the process to choose a specialty in the National Examination for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM) 2021. On this occasion, everything was carried out digitally through the electronic platform enabled for this purpose from October 14 to November 8, 2021.

All the places enabled this year

Of the 17,940 available places, 17,936 were filled and four were left vacant in the foreign category. Of the occupied spaces, 16,520 Mexican doctors and physicians will carry out their specialty in the different institutions that make up the National Health System and another thousand will do so in Havana, Cuba, through scholarships granted by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt).

It is worth mentioning that on September 28, 29 and 30, 2021, the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) was applied in its XLV edition. During those days, a total of 49,479 applicants attended in six locations: two in Mexico City, two in Nuevo León, one in Jalisco and one in Tabasco.

For its part, the Ministry of Health (SSa), in collaboration with the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), carried out the design, selection, and safekeeping of reagents and electronic devices.

Subsequently, the guide and guidelines for the selection process were published and the official platform of the CIFRHS was enabled to choose the specialty from October 14 to November 8, 2021.

No more places will be opened

However, the authorities indicate that the election process has already been terminated. In this way all the places have already been assigned and in no way will there be a change of decision or more places will be enabled. While now the next step is the distribution of applicants in hospitals to carry out their residency.

Similarly, through a newsletter CIFRHS reiterated that the process for choosing a medical specialty was carried out in an orderly and smooth manner. It also highlights three fundamental aspects of the process.

The higher the score obtained and in accordance with the tiebreaker criteria, the candidate would have a higher selection priority.

The waiting time depended on the place in line according to the score obtained from the support person.

The technological platform for the selection of the specialty operated correctly in the indicated period. The transparency of the selection process was monitored at all times, for which the concerns of the supporters were addressed during said process.

The ENARM is an objective and consensual instrument for measuring knowledge in the context of the practice of general medicine, which constitutes the first stage of the process to enter the National System of Medical Residences to take a university course of medical specialization, or to obtain a scholarship, in accordance with the calls issued by CIFRHS and Conacyt.

The guidelines issued by the CIFRHS indicate that the specialization courses in the 27 specialty areas of the National System of Medical Residences will begin on March 1, 2022 with the number of applicants who selected their specialty.