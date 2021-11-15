EFE.- The authorities of the Mexican Catholic Church called this Sunday to the parishioners to carry out with “responsibility” the celebrations for the Virgin of Guadalupe, on December 11 and 12, since warned that the Covid-19 pandemic “is not over yet”.

“As the Archdiocese of Mexico, we call on the Guadalupano faithful to take responsibility,” said the institution in its Sunday editorial Desde la Fe.

He anticipated that, due to the current conditions of low epidemiological risk that Mexico City is experiencing, the Basilica of Guadalupe will keep its doors open during the Guadalupan festivities.

He recalled that last year the faithful gave an example of respect, solidarity and responsibility by following the orders of the authorities not to attend the Basilica of Guadalupe, as there was an upturn in coronavirus infections in the country’s capital.

“This year we must not lower our guard, because the risk of the pandemic is still latent and we are responsible for our health and that of our neighbors, “he said.

Due to this, he announced that, although the doors of the Basilica of Guadalupe will be open, the rector of the enclosure, Salvador Martínez, has said that it will not be possible for pilgrims to spend the night in the atrium and in the Plaza Mariana, as is traditionally the case.

The Church’s call is given while Mexico is experiencing a decrease in infections and deaths from coronavirus, a pandemic that already adds more than 3.8 million infections and 291,089 deaths.

On Friday, the federal government updated the Covid-19 epidemic risk traffic light for the next 15 days, and for the first time it showed 31 of the 32 entities in green, for “low” danger, and only Baja California in orange, for medium danger.

The Archdiocese of Mexico asked its faithful to be attentive and abide by the instructions of the civil and religious authorities that will be announced in the coming days, as well as remembering the words that Pope Francis pronounced in September 2020 “a healthy society is one that takes care of the health of all”.

