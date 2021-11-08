The controversial youtuber Chumel Torres has managed to turn a simple nostalgia tweet into the most powerful act of resuscitation that a brand has ever been able to ask for and it is that through social networks, Torres has recalled one of the most important products for sale that C&A had on its arrival in Mexico.

The nostalgia and the game that reaches in social networks through content, is a formula that we cannot lose sight of, when it comes to taking matters such as social media marketing seriously.

This obviously opens the way to be able to identify strategies from which better decisions are made.

A nostalgic post revives a brand

C&A has been for years one of the most important brands in the sale of clothing in Mexico and its retail strategy consolidated the firm in a very important segment: that of converting its points of sale not only into sideboards, but also into a cafeteria with a product that won the heart of the consumer: the French fries.

This food was the pretext for hundreds of thousands of consumers that throughout the years that the store operated this concept, it served to generate visits and become an unusual aspect in a clothing store.

Chumel Torres has been in charge of reviving this mythical store, ensuring that it sold more its snacks than the core product of the brand: its clothes.

The correct formula in nostalgia is and will be to bet on the consumer, based on stories that play an identification role in the market, because consumers demand them more and more, because of the empathy they feel in it.

That said, it is important to understand the capacity that a brand achieves when it grows in the market and the most important thing in this is to know what elements to take into account, so as not to waste moments such as an unexpected promotion from the youtuber.

Of the best.

Now it only exists in my memory. pic.twitter.com/DWe4SdROB7 – The girl ye-ye ♥ (@AvLesly) November 7, 2021

I’m in the credit bureau for some C & A potatoes … – Jorge Cortés (@ jcortes6941) November 7, 2021

Once a girl asked me out for some potatoes … And she took me to CyA. – Ricardo Soria (@RicSorP) November 6, 2021

C&A sold more potatoes than clothes. – Chumel Torres (@ChumelTorres) November 6, 2021

From nostalgia to unexpected promotions

The act of nostalgia that Chumel Torres has carried out for C&A, is an unexpected promotion that leads brands to achieve leading trends, from which they can transcend to the consumer.

The above reinforces a very important point and that is that brands must have a solid social media marketing strategy based on operational resources such as social listening and newsjacking, to mention some of the elements that help not lose attention to what is happening. in the market.

Brands like Maruchan have learned it when the singer Ángela Aguilar confessed on social networks that this was one of her favorite foods. The simple mention became a trend and the brand activated a public relations strategy with which it thanked the singer for promoting her brand on social media.

Cases of greater viral dimension have occurred with brands such as Ocean Spray, when the tiktoker Dogg Face appeared in a video where he drinks juice from the brand on board a moving skateboard. The content went viral and not only boosted the brand, but also led it to appreciate the impact it had on networks.

