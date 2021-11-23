Bad news for Chrysler fans in Australia. The iconic American brand has announced its exit from this important market. It puts an end to the story that began in 1951 and, in turn, assumes that Chrysler will stop selling right-hand drive cars.

We are facing an announced death. For quite some time the Chrysler brand has been dragging serious problems in distant Australia. The iconic North American firm had been reaping very poor sales figures, even playing a secondary (or even tertiary) role. That is why, to a certain extent, the tough decision made by Stellantis should not take us by surprise. Chrysler leaves Australia.

FCA Australia, a subsidiary company of the aforementioned Stellantis, has confirmed what had been suspected. Chrysler maca is in the process of leaving the Australian market. Once stock runs out and the brand’s dealerships close, the latest affordable V8-powered sedan will disappear from the country of Oceania. But there is still more, since this farewell has other connotations.

Chrysler stops selling right-hand drive cars

Australia was the only right-hand drive market in which Chrysler continued to operate. Recall that the brand has long since said goodbye to the United Kingdom. Noting that this is an announced death just take a look at the Chrysler Australia website. The range was (or rather is) really bare. And it is made up of a single model, the Chrysler 300.

In this last stage Chrysler has been marketing two versions of the Chrysler 300. The 300C Luxury and the 300 SRT. Bearing in mind that the production of the Chrysler 300 will end in the middle of this decade, we are now entering the final stretch of the commercial life of this veteran saloon that, for years, has been crying out for a generational change.

Despite Chrysler’s departure, the Stellantis subsidiary made clear its commitment to after-sales service and, of course, to supplying spare parts. Owners of a Chrysler 300 may go to Jeep dealers for maintenance or other required actions.

Chrysler 300 SRT, a powerful sedan with a V8 engine

There are still units of the Chrysler 300 in Australia

Chrysler will leave the Australian market through the back door. The brand highlights that he still has about 30 units left. Therefore, buyers lagging behind in getting hold of this model before it disappears from that territory have a chance.

Chrysler 300 sales in Australia

Year Chrysler 300 Sales 2020 152 2019 292 2018 250 2017. 257 2016 460 2015. 880 2014 1,580 2013 2,508 2012 1,206 2011 360 2010 874

This announcement comes shortly after Stellantis put in place all the machinery to carry out an ambitious Chrysler relaunch process. The American brand must improve its sales figures in the short term and, to do this, will carry out a product offensive. All of this facing the challenge of the transition to fully electric mobility.

There are still units of the Chrysler 300 in the Australian market

By the way, This is not the first time that Chrysler has left Australia. Chrysler’s Australian subsidiary was established in 1951. Financial problems forced the company to exit the Australian market in 1981 (at which time production of the Chrysler Valiant was stopped) to return in 1996 with the Chrysler Neon sedan. .