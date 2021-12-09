Chrysler Airflow Concept turns heads on Stellantis Software Day 2021

The Chrysler Airflow Concept occupied a leading space on the stage of the Stellantis Software Day 2021 event. A conceptual model that is close to what we can define as a production vehicle. Chrysler has not officially announced the future commercialization of this model. However, the evolution with respect to the Chrysler Airflow Vision Concept opens the door to its possible launch.

The Stellantis Software Day 2021 has left very important announcements. Stellantis, the fourth largest global vehicle manufacturer and a true colossus of the European automotive industry, has given some clues about what its roadmap will be in the field of connectivity and automation. Thanks to the promotion of so-called software-upgradeable vehicles, the company expects to increase its annual revenue by 2030 by around 20,000 million euros.

On the stage of this event, a conceptual model occupied a leading position. We refer to Chrysler Airflow Concept. Sporting an eye-catching look thanks to its white exterior trim and Chrysler crest, it quickly caught the eye of supporters at the press conference. The reason? It quickly recalls a concept car introduced by the North American brand in the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic. The Chrysler Airflow Vision Concept.

The new Chrysler Airflow Concept has been unveiled at Stellantis Software Day 2021

The start of a revolution? The possible production of the Chrysler Airflow



Months ago, within the framework of Stellantis EV Day, another important event in which the automotive group unveiled its strategic plan to be a world leader in electric mobility, this conceptual model also made an appearance. However, and at that time no further details were given. Now, we know that it simply calls Airflow and, as we have pointed out previously, is a clear reference to Airflow Vision.

The Chrysler concept car was the “backdrop” to the event. At one point, Carlos Tavares himself, CEO of Stellantis, took control of the Airflow Concept, which shows, once again, the great evolution that it has undergone with respect to the conceptual model known more than a year ago. This fact, that it is a functional vehicle, has generated a lot of speculation, since it opens the door to its possible production.

Unfortunately throughout the event no specific details were given about this concept car from Chrysler. Now, it was possible to observe it from different angles. Both outside and inside. It sports an exterior design typical of an SUV and a futuristic cabin in which there is space for five adult passengers. Yves Bonnefont, Director of Software at Stellantis, dropped the possibility of it reaching the market stating that “it’s closer than you think, it’s more than just a concept car».

Stellantis gives the keys to the roadmap that will follow in the field of connectivity and automation

The dawn of a new era for Chrysler



Stellantis has given a period of a decade so that those car brands that are going through problems, can solve them and, therefore, be viable. Chrysler is one of them. Inside the house, important movements are taking place at the same time that decisions are being made as the previous step for the beginning of the process of internal revolution that the company will carry out. Chrysler will launch new models and enter the field of all-electric mobility.

Chrysler already used the trade name Airflow in the passage, making it an ideal name to mark the beginning of a new chapter that will forever change this iconic automotive firm. In about a month the Consumer Electronics Show 2022. We must not rule out that the new Chrysler Airflow Concept will be officially presented there and some light will be shed on the most immediate future of the project.