The new Chrysler Airflow Concept has been presented in society. CES 2022 has been the setting chosen by Chrysler to show the world its interesting concept model. A concept car that marks the resurgence of the iconic American brand. Chrysler has confirmed the launch of its first electric vehicle for the year 2025.

Chrysler has officially unveiled its exciting new concept model. The new Chrysler Airflow Concept breaks into the CES 2022. A debut that takes place shortly after this concept car, to which we must pay close attention, was seen in the framework of Stellantis Software Day. Now, his entry on the scene is the starting gun for the resurgence of the iconic American brand.

All the machinery has been put into operation with the aim of carrying out an ambitious process of internal revolution of the brand Chrysler. A revolution that has fully electric mobility in its sights. And it is that, the company has taken advantage of the coming-out of the Airflow Concept to indicate when it will introduce its first electric vehicle and, what is equally important, when it will become a 100% electric brand.

The design of the new Chrysler Airflow Concept



Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover the most characteristic features of the exterior design of the new Airflow Concept. The brand itself defines the design language of sculptural and expressive. In addition, it allows to lay the foundations of the future that the company holds. Some of these design elements will be carried over to models that will see the light of day for years to come.

The low roof line denotes that, despite being an SUV, the new Airflow Concept has a worked aerodynamics. And it is a determining factor since we must bear in mind that we are facing an electric vehicle. In addition, the huge wheelbase makes it easy to accommodate the battery pack whose main purpose is to power the powertrain.

The 22-inch wheels add an extra visual touch to the set while the bodywork is finished in Arctic White. Nor should we overlook the front and rear light clusters. They use LED technology, have a horizontal arrangement and are very slim. In the same way, they allow to emphasize the feeling of width.

Technological, digital and connected, this is the interior of the new Chrysler Airflow Concept

The interior and technology of the new Chrysler Ariflow Concept



Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the inside the Airflow Concept we will be surrounded by a digital, connected and modern environment. Chrysler has opted for a light color palette to create a more typical living room atmosphere. There are large glazed areas, allowing the interior to be flooded with natural light.

The seats are one of the most prominent components of the cabin. They are upholstered in soft leather. In addition, the fabrics and mats are made from recycled materials. Now, beyond these finishes, it is important to make a special mention of the technological endowment. And it is that, we are before a vehicle that, as we have pointed out, boasts of being digital and connected.

The nerve center is a large touchscreen that crowns the center console. However, it is accompanied by an additional screen for the passenger and a fully digital instrument panel. And we must not ignore the screens that allow the occupants of the rear seats to enjoy a multimedia system. The new Airflow Concept is also compatible with remote updates thanks to OTA technology.

The autonomy of the Chrysler Airflow Concept is around 650 kilometers

The autonomy of the new Chrysler Airflow Concept

In the bowels of the vehicle is a propulsion system composed of two electric motors of 150 kW (204 hp). Because one motor is installed on the front axle and one on the rear, the Airflow Concept boasts all-wheel drive. In addition, the battery allows you to enjoy a autonomy of up to 644 kilometers. On the other hand, although not less important, the Airflow Concept is equipped with STLA AutoDrive technology, so it boasts a autonomous driving level 3.

The path to making Chrysler a 100% electric brand

The launch of the new Airflow Concept at CES 2022 has also been used to make two crucial announcements for the company. Chrysler’s first electric car will be launched in 2025. And what is equally relevant, Chris Feuell himself, Chrysler CEO, has confirmed the objective of make Chrysler a 100% electric brand by 2028. Chrysler’s process of transition to electric mobility has begun.