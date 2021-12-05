We are less than a week away for the next edition of The Game Awards, which will take place on December 9, 2021 and will recognize the best video games, content creators and events in the industry. Many surprise announcements are expected at the event, and apparently one of these would be that of the Chrono Cross remastering, by Square Enix.

Chrono Cross is a Square Enix RPG (so SquareSoft) that arrived on the PlayStation 1 in November 1999, and although it did not receive the same praise that Chrono Trigger managed to form its own niche of followers. Although it is not clear if what is going to be presented is a remake or a remastering, everything indicates that we will see a resurgence of Chrono Cross soon.

According to the filter Samus hunter (@ SamusHunter2), Chrono Cross could be released during or shortly after The Game Awards 2021, although personally she is not expecting a remake or reimagining, but a simple remastering.

A new collaboration for the mobile video game Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space was revealed today, which will have a crossover with Chrono Cross and presented it in a new trailer. This collaboration makes us suspect that the rumors are true and we will see an announcement of Chrono Cross at The Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards 2021 It will take place on Thursday, December 9 and big announcements are expected throughout the event, so the remastering of Chrono Cross would not be the only new game that we will see that day.