The data breach suffered by NVIDIA a few months ago revealed that a remake of Chrono Cross could be on the way, as well as one of Kingdom Hearts 4. Also, we know that a remake of a fairly large PlayStation IP was going to be announced during the holidays of 2021, but until now we had no knowledge of what it could be. Today, thanks to a report from XboxEra, we bring you the good news, and that is The remake could end up being that of the beloved JRPG Chrono Cross.

This seems to be confirmed by Nick Baker, famous video game analyst and co-founder of XboxEra. During a new episode of his podcast, Baker commented that this “great remake” that was announced by folk singer Éabha McMahon during a radio interview It could be a new installment in the Chrono Trigger franchise. This delivery would come in the form of a remastering of Chrono Cross, the title that served as a spin-off to Chrono Trigger, and would be multiplatform rather than exclusive to PlayStation.

Besides this, the information has been reinforced thanks to the data breach suffered by Nvidia GeForce Now months ago. In this filtration we could also see several Titles that ended up being real, like GTA Trilogy Remaster, so the chances of the Chrono Cross remake being announced grow more and more.

Chrono Cross was released in late 1999 for the original PlayStation. The album managed to sell more than 1.5 million units worldwide and, in addition, managed to captivate both the specialized critics of the time as well as players from all over the world. The title has received several awards and recognitions both in the East and the WestDespite being a spin-off of Chrono Trigger, it is one of the most notable installments of the series.