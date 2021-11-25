According to the founder of the XboxEra community, the next big remake on the way would be that of Chrono Cross, more than 20 years after its launch. Receive all in this note!

Chrono Cross It is back on everyone’s lips more than 20 years after its launch. The thing is Nick baker, co-founder of XboxEra, stated in a podcast that a remastering of the renowned JRPG of Square enix is on the way, in what appears to be a multiplatform relaunch. Additionally, this rumor coincides with a September leak related to Nvidia, in which the title included an extensive list of future productions.

Baker cited an October news story where the Irish singer is reportedly Eabha McMahon revealed that he participated in a large remake from PlayStation which will be announced later this year. However, he rules out that this new version is exclusive, since some of his sources have told him that it will be a multiplatform release. Suppose it will also reach Nintendo Switch and Pc, but stated that he does not know if Xbox is contemplated in this premiere.

Notably, this project was also among the numerous titles listed in the leak of GeForce Now from Nvidia in September. While that list so far has been hit or miss in terms of accuracy and the company has claimed the titles were “speculative,” some of the games in that leak have turned out to be real, such as GTA Trilogy Remaster.

Chrono Cross is the sequel to Chrono Trigger (1995) and was developed by the screenwriter and director Masato kato along with other predecessor programmers, including the art director Yasuyuki honne and the sound planner Minoru Akao. The composer Yasunori mitsuda took care of the music and Nobuteru Yūki of the design of their characters.

The story centers on a young boy named Serge and a plot of parallel worlds. Faced with an alternate reality in which he died as a child, the protagonist strives to discover the truth of the divergence of the two worlds. The called thief Kid and other characters help you on your adventure around the tropical archipelago The nest. In his struggle to uncover his past and get the mysterious “Frozen flame“, Serge is challenged by Lynx, a shadowy antagonist who seeks to capture him. Will there be news in The Game Awards?

