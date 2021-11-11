LaSalud.mx .-Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has been described as the neglected disease, however, it represents a serious public health problem in the world, so it will be necessary to have the support of health professionals and institutions to attend to the needs of the population, the specialist spokespersons of AstraZeneca and the Mexican Federation of Diabetes, AC. (FMD)

Diabetic nephropathy is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease worldwide and represents one of the most important and costly health problems. People with diabetes are 12 times more likely to develop chronic kidney disease than people without diabetes.

As a prelude to World Diabetes Day which is commemorated on November 14, the organizations joined forces during the workshop for journalists: “What is the renal cardio continuum? Preventive care, timely diagnosis and next steps ”, with the aim of informing what kidney health is and what are the risk factors that can develop complications.

“At AstraZeneca we are firmly committed to contributing to people’s health, so it is extremely important to take advantage of these much-needed dialogue spaces to inform about cardio-renal health, preventive measures to keep the kidneys and heart healthy. ; and the indicated treatments that can be accessed“Said the doctor Alberto Hegewisch, Medical Director of AstraZeneca Mexico.

For his part, the doctor Josafat Camacho Arellano, FMD medical president mentioned that, “In 2019, 463 million adults in the world (1 in 11) were living with diabetes and this number of people is expected to increase to 578 million by 2030”. In Mexico, 10.6% of the population lives with diabetes and one in two are not aware that they have it, which complicates the control of the condition by not having an adequate approach to the condition.

Worldwide, the incidence of metabolic cardio-renal diseases tends to increase mainly due to the greater longevity of the population, the increase in cases of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and arterial hypertension (HT).

Cardiorenal syndrome (CRS) is a clinical situation conditioned by the affectation of the heart and kidney, where the damage of each of these organs enhances the other in an accelerated way, mutually feeding each other with a high percentage of mortality after a few years.

On the contrary, the cardiorenal continuum is a concept for the early preventive approach that aims to avoid damage to both organs, thereby distancing itself from the SCR, since this long-term vision implies a more proactive and short-term activity more dynamic to ensure the preservation or prolongation of the optimal functioning of both organs.

In other words, the cardio-renal continuum is an intervention proposal to take in a timely and preventive manner the avoidance of damage to the heart and kidney, and involves activities to preserve the optimal functioning of both organs for as long as possible.

Early assessment of kidney function in all people with diabetes allows early detection and intervention to reduce the risk of cardio-renal metabolic events.

DZ