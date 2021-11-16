If we take a look at the details exposed in the study that we discussed, the first thing we can see is that browsers based on Google ’s economic engine do not stand out in this section. Here we find programs such as Chrome itself, Edge from Microsoft , Opera or Vivaldi .

A study has recently been published in which the main browsers that we can install at the moment have been compared with respect to their privacy functions. A multitude of parameters and types of use so that they can be compared in a real behavior to navigate. The truth is that the differences between these in certain circumstances are quite evident.

And it is that more and more personal and sensitive data with which we work through the internet, either to consult, download, or register on platforms. There are many proposals of this type that we can draw on at the moment, with the alternative of the search giant clearly at the fore. However, thanks to the facilities offered by these programs, in a simple way we have the possibility of migrating between them whenever we want.

And it is that, unlike other browsers such as Firefox o Tor Brower, serious privacy and caching related issues have been detected here. Something similar has been detected with other functionalities such as content indexing or local storage. In short, these programs collect much more user-specific browsing data than we would like. However, there is a proposal also based on this engine that is an exception, we refer to Brave.

Here its developers have made the decision to implement certain functions focused on privacy. Data collection is much less in this case, all despite being a Chromium browser.

What are the most private proposals

Once we know all this, despite leading the market in this sector, those who care the most about their privacy should look for other alternatives outside of Chromium, except for the aforementioned Brave. It is true that outside this environment few proposals are left for us to choose from, but they are the ones that take care of our data the most. Here we find the popular Mozilla Firefox. We must bear in mind that this solution has failed in some details of the tests such as local storage or the indexing of the database between webs.

However, all this is solved in the event that we choose to open a private window in this specific case of Firefox. But if what you are really looking for is a browser that takes care of this particular section to the maximum, the most suitable proposal is Tor Browser. here we are faced with a proposal based on the aforementioned Firefox but that carries everything related to the Privacy one step further.

In fact, this is something that is quite evident in the tests carried out by PrivacyTest. However, it is up to the users themselves to choose the proposal that interests them the most depending on their priorities. And, for example, despite the advantages of Tor Browser in this regard, at a functional level it shows many other shortcomings compared to its competitors.