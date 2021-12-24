Is almost Christmas and many players are going to receive a Nintendo switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, so we’re showing you some of the best deals you’ll find on the Nintendo eShop in the coming days. From family video games to fighting games, the Nintendo Switch Christmas Sale offers all kinds of experiences.

Mario + Rabbits: Kingdom Battle Gold Edition It has an 80% discount in the Nintendo eShop, so you can buy it for only $ 319.80 MXN (regular price of $ 1,599). This tactical RPG has a gameplay inspired by X-COM but with game mechanics that make it unique, such as the ability to sweep and jump over allies and enemies, very much in the style of Super Mario Bros. Ubisoft is developing a sequel with Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope, coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Saints Row IV Re-Elected It has a great discount of 93%, so you can buy this sandbox in the Nintendo eShop for only $ 54.25. Saints Row’s gameplay is similar to Grand Theft Auto but totally removed from realism, with each installment proposing more craziness than the last. In Saints Row IV it is even possible to use superpowers to fight an alien threat, making it a good option to hang out with such a low price.

Mortal Kombat 11 It has an 80% discount in the Nintendo Switch digital store, so you can buy it for $ 285.60 MXN (regular price of $ 1,428). This is the latest installment of the franchise, known for its violence and gore, it continues the story of the saga that began 25 years ago with the best gameplay so far, with new and classic characters.

Cruis’n Blast It has a 50% discount for the next 9 days, so you can buy the best arcade experience of 2021 at half price. Cruis’n Blast for Nintendo Switch is an expanded version of the arcade, as it has the 5 original tracks and another 24 with super crazy and unreal rides. Cruis’n Blast is pure fun, especially recommended for fans of the Cruis’n trilogy on the Nintendo 64.

Very very vallet is an indie multiplayer for up to 4 people that has a 60% discount on the Nintendo Switch eShop. This game is perfect for Christmas gatherings, because its gameplay is easy to learn but the control of the vehicles guarantees a riot. If you are going to play with friends or family this holiday season, Very Very Vallet is a very good option.

Amnesia: Collection It has some of the best horror games of the last generations and is 85% off, so you can buy it for only $ 87.27 MXN (regularly $ 581.81) in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Recommended for those looking for a horror experience where you feel helpless.

Bastion Y Transistor from Supergiant Games are two indie gems that have an 80% discount, so you can buy each one for a price of $ 30.99 MXN (regular price $ 154.99). Bastion is one of the best indies of the Xbox 360 generation, while Transistor is one of the best indies to make it to the PlayStation 4 and both are available on the Nintendo Switch at a huge discount.

These are some of the best sales you can find in the Nintendo Switch digital store, but I recommend that you take a look at the “Great Deals” section, where you can find a large number of games of all genres with sales.