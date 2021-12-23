EFE.- The Mexican Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, announced this Wednesday that the country expects the arrival of 8.2 million tourists in hotel rooms at Christmas, which would mean a recovery of 93.7% compared to the 2019 figures.

Torruco reported that the estimates contemplate the dates from December 18 to January 9, when Mexico foresees a hotel occupancy of 54.6% throughout the country, only 3.7% less than 2 years ago, before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Forecasts estimate that there would only be 558,000 fewer tourists than in the 2019 winter season.

The Mexican economy depends heavily on the income left by tourism, which under normal circumstances usually contributes up to 8.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

But tourism GDP contracted 25.4% in real terms in 2020, reaching its lowest level since 2008, when it only represented 6.7% of the national economy.

Revenues were strongly affected during 2020, when they plummeted to a 46% loss, despite the fact that Mexico did not implement restrictions on the entry of visitors from other countries.

Beach destinations are the ones that would attract the most visitors this winter season, with figures close to 80% occupancy, with the Riviera Nayarit (northwest) as the main destination, with 81.4%, followed by Los Cabos (78.1%), Puerto Vallarta (77.6%), Cancun, (76.6%) and Riviera Maya (75.2%).

Of destinations in the interior of the country, according to the forecasts of the Ministry of Tourism, Zacatecas (north) would be the town with the highest number of tourists with an occupancy percentage of practically half of the available rooms.

Finally, Torruco detailed that, according to the Official Airline Guide, a travel data provider based in the United Kingdom, the schedule of international flights this season to Mexico is located at 13,506, with an economic benefit of 2,517 million dollars.

While the schedule of domestic flights is 27,278, with more than 4.4 million seats, which represents an expected spill of almost 452.5 million dollars.

