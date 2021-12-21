The table is one of the most lively points of a house, where we can sit and chat, eat with our family or have a few drinks with friends. And at Christmas, with so many lunches and dinners, the importance of his role multiplies.

The basis of a good table is undoubtedly the food, on that we all agree, but the decoration of it and the dishes where the dishes are served must also be taken care of. That is why after our collection of tableware and glass sets for this Christmas we wanted to focus on secondary -but also important- elements of the table: Christmas tablecloths and napkins.

Tablecloths





This first model is the best-seller on Amazon, an inexpensive and beautiful option that stands out because it has inlays with golden threads that shine in the light. 19.99 euros.

Christmas tablecloth golden thread





Also with gold accents is this Maisons du Monde tablecloth with lurex, a sparkling option of taupe cotton with lurex. 49.99 euros.

Taupe cotton and lurex tablecloth





With a reason that could not be more Christmassy we have this red tablecloth with snowflake borders that stands out for, being resin, being stain-resistant. From 7.95 euros.

Christmas stain-resistant tablecloth





Continuing with traditional Christmas motifs we have this other tablecloth, made of sustainable cotton, with a holly print. From 21.95 euros 15.35 euros.





This linen and cotton tablecloth is a real investment that we can use every Christmas. From 59.95 euros.

Christmas linen and cotton tablecloth





For those who red is a symbol at Christmas we have this other stain-resistant tablecloth with Christmas motifs from 16.99 euros 15.99 euros.

Christmas stain-resistant tablecloth

Napkins

Napkins are something that although we can take as something secondary or even tertiary without any importance, it really does. Or if not, let’s see where we were going to clean our hands when we got dirty when we ate. We have wanted to make a distinction between paper and cloth napkins to decide based on the use we want to give it:

Cloth napkins

They are our preferred option to avoid having to spend every year on new napkins, since after lunch or dinner we put them in the washing machine and ready for their next use. Here are some of our favorites:





Set of four napkins









Paper napkins

This type of napkin is ideal to enjoy your motifs and patterns without worrying about anything: use and throw away. And some of our favorite models are:





Morigami, Standard Size Napkin, 1/4 Fold, 50 Napkins, Point-To-Point Finish, Santa Claus









Renova Christmas Paper Napkins – 20 Ultra Decorated Christmas Napkins





Renova Paper Napkins, Pack of 1

