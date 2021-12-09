In the vicinity of Christmas we usually find a variety of typical sweets of this time. However, these are options generally concentrated in sugars and energy, that’s why we show you Christmas sweets ordered from least to most calories.

Christmas sweets, from lighter to lighter

Although the calories in sweets are useful when choosing, it is also important to look at the quality of what we put in our mouths. We show you the typical Christmas sweets ordered from most to least light:

Marzipan, concentrated in sugars

It constitutes a soft mass derived from the mixture of almonds with sugars basically. Therefore, it offers a high proportion of simple hydrates and concentrates 147 Kcal per serving 30 grams.

Although the portion we eat is reduced and offers a minimal protein and healthy fats As well as fiber, marzipan has a high proportion of calories derived from free or added sugars that are recommended to reduce the usual diet.





Peladillas with healthy fats, proteins and fiber

The dumplings They are a typical sweet of these dates based on sugared or glazed almonds and therefore, they concentrate sugars responsible for contributing 151 Kcal per serving of 30 grams or eight dragees approximately.

Although they are a preparation rich in sugars, they provide at the same time an appreciable amount of fiber and vegetable proteins as well as unsaturated fats beneficial to the body.

Hard nougat, the sweet with more protein

Hard almond-based nougat concentrates 152 Kcal per serving of 30 grams, but at the same time it is the sweet with higher proportion of protein and fiber to satiate the body.

At the same time, it turns out unsaturated fat source and offers carbohydrates as well as free sugars that increase the proportion of calories in this typical Christmas sweet.

Soft nougat, the alternative with more fat

The soft nougat, like hard nougat, it is made from almonds and is therefore an option concentrated in beneficial fats for the body.

At the same time, it is a source of hydrates that are easily assimilated and provides 155 kcal per serving 30 grams, being one of the healthiest alternatives that we can consume this Christmas despite its concentrated energy intake.





Chocolate nougat a not recommended option

The chocolate nougat in relation to the other Christmas sweets, is an alternative that concentrates many calories, exceeding the 156 calories per serving 30 grams.

Although it has some beneficial ingredients for the body such as almonds, it also offers saturated fat in appreciable amounts and sugars that increase your energy intake.

Mantecados, sources of calories with few quality nutrients

In a similar way to the polvorones the Mantecados are calorie-concentrated foods with nutrients such as easily assimilated hydrates and fats.

They provide little more than 160 calories per unit of 30 grams, and therefore they are not a light sweet nor do they offer beneficial nutrients for the organism.

Polvorones, a source of low-quality hydrates

With 186 Kcal per unit, Polvorones are a sweet source of refined flours and sugars in high proportions. Therefore, they offer carbohydrates of poor nutritional quality that are accompanied by fat in appreciable quantities.

The polvorones in addition, they have low amount of fiber and protein and therefore, they do not satisfy easily but on the contrary they encourage us to eat more and more.

Panettone very little satiating and high in calories

Panettones are a typical Christmas sweet that concentrates 256 Kcal per serving 80 grams and results from the most energetic alternatives that we can consume.

Likewise, it is very little satiating since it offers refined flours, sugars and fats in high proportions without providing almost protein or fiber.





Important: calories don’t say everything

Although calories are important when controlling the amount we eat at Christmas, it is also It is essential to pay attention to the quality of the typical sweets of these dates, since depending on it we can consume more or less according to its satiating power.

That is, while a hard nougat or a soft nougat are among the options with the highest concentration of calories, it is also about much healthier alternatives than a panettone.

Therefore, we must consider the quality of the typical sweets of these dates and also the serving size Since it is very easy to consume 100 grams or a slice of panettone, while it is much more complex to consume 100 grams of dragees that require chewing and provide fiber and vegetable proteins in appreciable quantities.

