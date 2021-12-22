Beat the butter with a mixer with the paddle attachment or by hand until it doubles in volume. Add the sugar at the same time little by little so that it is integrated. When we have finished the sugar, add the yolk and the egg lightly beaten and the essence, and incorporate it gently to the butter and sugar mixture. Add the flour and the sifted salt, little by little so that it is integrated with the rest of the ingredients, we will see that it forms like a kind of crumbs, it is time to add the tablespoon of milk to bind the dough.

Form a ball that does not stick to the fingers, cut it into four portions and stretch each portion between two baking sheets. Let the stretched dough rest in the fridge a minimum of half an hour, better more. Cut with our favorite cutter, in this case in the shape of a snow star, arrange them on a baking sheet a little apart. Repeat this operation until all the dough is finished.

Preheat the oven to 170ºC. While the oven is preheating, put the plates with the cut cookies to continue cooling in the fridge, this will make them better keep their shape when baked. Bake about 15-16 minutes until we see them golden around the edges. Let cool on a wire rack.

For the icing, beat the egg white and add the sifted icing sugar until it forms a white paste; add the lemon juice that will give it flavor and will help the icing to dry much sooner. Keep adding the rest of the sugar until you get a paste that reminds us of texture like toothpaste. If we spend adding sugar we will make it softer by adding a few drops of water or even more lemon juice.

Take a pastry bag or, failing that, a bag of frozen foods a little strong, cut the tip and adapt the nozzle, add the icing and make Christmas decorations on the cold cookies. Before the icing dries completely, sprinkle the colored balls or the decoration that we have chosen them.