After the vaccination process around the world, this Christmas the safety for consumers to make physical purchases.

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 caused the world population to have to enter an indefinite confinement (those who had the opportunity), causing a historic hit in the economy of different sectors that to date has not yet recovered and consequently having the closure of thousands of businesses around the world.

The airport, fashion, restaurant, tourism, transport and other industries suffered significant losses due to the decrease in social mobility, as well as those people who are engaged in informal trade, due to the fact that the streets no longer had the same influx of people.

According to the Study on Business Demography (EDN) during 2020 of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), it is estimated that only in Mexico of the 4.86 million establishments Micro, small and medium-sized reported in the 2019 Economic Censuses, managed to survive 3.85 million, while one million 10 thousand 857 were in need to close their doors temporarily or totally, while 619 thousand new business were born.

Despite this, a considerable part of the businesses that managed to prevail and grow during these times they owe their success to their adoption and presence of platforms digital, joining the benefits that e-commerce has to offer. To get into a bit of context on how key e-commerce was during the pandemic, Statista shows in its study on the variation of income from e-commerce sales during the Covid outbreak in some Latin American countries that Peru had an increase of 900 percent in this sector, Mexico a 500 percent growth, Brazil a 130 percent percent, Colombia 130 percent and the rest of Latin America 230 percent.

During times of pandemic the e-commerce proved to be a great ally to do business, increase sales and show presence in the digital world, from which brands, projects, ventures and even independent sellers managed to take advantage, a fact that will undoubtedly continue to drive them economically (if they manage to take carry out the necessary digital marketing strategies).

The celebrations of Christmas, end of the year, among others, had to be postponed for some time, however, every day we are closer to recovering our daily life. More than a year after the vaccination process began with the different vaccine options around the world and the peak of infections in a considerable number of countries has already been overcome, the population is choosing more and more often to return to the streets and explore what that this new “return to the world” has to offer, a fact that recent dates are suggesting.

According to the Deloitte study named “Christmas shopping: A tradition that resists the pandemic in 2021 ″, it is shown that there is some optimism compared to last year, since a third of the respondents from different Latin American countries consider that the economic situation is already better than last year. Similarly, the study mentions that 3/4 of those surveyed prefer to make purchases in physical stores, while only a quarter of these have confirmed their preference to continue consuming on online platforms, so some are already making plans. to return to do your Christmas shopping physically.

Among some of the main reasons why Mexicans this year mention that they will not make their Christmas purchases on online platforms, 33 percent of those surveyed mention that it is for fear that their product is not the same as what they asked for, on the 20th percent because they think it will not arrive on time and 15 percent because it is difficult to make returns.

Despite the fact that online sales were essential for some people and it was possible to capture a greater number of users than before the pandemic, consumers miss going out to the streets and feeling the excitement of walking between stores to see what object calls them the attention and buy it, especially given the context where some have been locked up for more than a year and a half, being part of the result that the pandemic had on the new consumer.

The arrival of vaccines and the decrease in infections have been of vital importance for the consumer to choose again to make their purchases in physical stores.