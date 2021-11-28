If we make this recipe with ThermomixPut the sugar and lemon peel in the glass and pulverize 15 sec / speed 10. With the spatula, lower the ingredients towards the bottom of the glass. Add the milk, butter and yeast and mix 1 min / 37º / speed 2. Add the yolk and mix 4 sec / speed 3. Add the strength flour and salt and knead 2 min / speed spike.

If we make this recipe without Themomix, we grate the lemon peel, pulverize the sugar and melt the butter. We dissolve the yeast in the warm milk. In a large bowl we put the flour, we form a hole inside and we put in it the lemon zest, the sugar, the butter, the milk with the yeast, the yolk and the salt. We knead until we get a smooth and uniform dough.

In both preparations, we form a ball with the dough and place it in a clean bowl, cover it with a kitchen towel and let it rest until it doubles in volume (at least one hour). Line a baking tray with baking paper and preheat the oven to 180ºC.

We put the dough on a work surface dusted with flour and we spread it with a roller until you get a 40x50cm rectangle. Spread the dough with the jam, sprinkle it with the hazelnuts and roll it into a roll.

With a sharp knife, we cut the roll in half lengthwise, leaving one end unfinished cutting, we cross the dough and join the ends forming a thread. We place it on the tray and bake it for about 20 or 25 minutes. Remove the kringle from the oven and let it cool before serving.