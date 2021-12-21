The Secretary of the Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, considered the possible rejection in the United States Senate of President Joe Biden’s Spending Law, which includes subsidies for the purchase of electric cars in that country, as an early Christmas gift.

This proposal has generated protests from both the Mexican and Canadian governments for violating the Trade Agreement agreements between the three nations in the section on rules of origin for the automotive sector.

The initiative contains a proposal to grant a tax credit amount, which can reach up to 12,500 dollars, for electric vehicles assembled in the United States, additionally, 500 dollars more for batteries made in the same country, and establishes that from From 2027, only electric vehicles manufactured in that country may be eligible to access any of the amounts of the tax credit.

The Mexican official highlighted that thanks to the lobbying that Mexico has carried out with various US congressmen, alerts have been raised about the risks of providing economic incentives in this sector.

“It seems that our Christmas gift came early, we are very [email protected] because our efforts are having an echo, strengthening the position of #Mx against the initiative of incentives to EVs made in the USA Today we will talk with @SecRaimondo the repercussions for the region, “the official wrote on her Twitter account.

Yesterday, West Virginia State Senator Joe Manchin Democrat said he will vote against the $ 1.75 trillion social spending package championed by President Joe Biden, making it hugely difficult to pass and sinking the options for it to come out ahead, at least in its current wording.

Biden’s plan, which was already approved by the House of Representatives in a tight vote in November, represents a historic expansion of public spending (it has come to be compared to the “New Deal” of former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930s) , especially in the fields of health, child poverty and the fight against climate change.

