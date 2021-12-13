Preparing our own Christmas sweets is always a good option to control binges and ultra-processed binges a bit, as well as being an excellent activity to spend at home with the family. Are Oatmeal Cookies they can be prepared very quickly if we have a robot or food processor, but they are also very simple at hand, and they admit different variants.

In our case we have used small free-range eggs to bind the dough, but a vegan version could be made with the same weight in ripe, peeled banana. In addition to the popular dates, which sweeten and add juiciness, we wanted to remind you that there are other dried fruits on the market; This time we have combined prunes and cranberries, always 100% natural, and checking beforehand that they were juicy.

Since the ingredients used may offer small differences in the final texture, depending on the brand or origin (for example with the types of oats or fruits), it will be necessary to adjust the final quantity on the fly of liquid or oatmeal. The idea is to be able to roll out and cut out cookies with cutters after resting in the fridge, but if it is very sticky, you can always take small portions with a teaspoon and crush them with a moistened fork.

The chocolate bath It is optional, but since we are at Christmas parties, we allow ourselves that more sweet and festive touch, which looks so good with a coating of coconut or nuts; it is also very light. As always, we recommend a high quality dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa, preferably without sugar. We advise using small molds, to form them better and eat them in more moderation.





Crush the dried fruits (previously hydrated if necessary) without stone with the eggs or peeled banana, peanut butter and vegetable drink or milk, until you have a paste. Add the oatmeal, flakes, spices and salt, and mix well until you have a homogeneous mass. It will be somewhat sticky. If it is unmanageable, add a little more oatmeal; if the opposite happens and it is dry and brittle, add a little more milk. Read: 8 foods to have a healthy heart Form a disk and wrap in plastic film. Leave in the fridgeat least 45 minutes, or several hours. Before baking, preheat the oven to 180ºC with a fan or 200ºC with heat up and down. Prepare one or two trays with nonstick parchment paper Roll out the cookie dough on a sheet of non-stick paper, covering it with the film in which we have wrapped it or with another sheet of paper, or floured the rolling pin with oatmeal. Leave a thickness of about 4 mm and cut out small cookies with Christmas shapes, floured the molds so that they do not stick. Spread out on the trays and bake for 6-8 minutes, until they start to brown. Wait a bit out of the oven before transferring to a rack to cool completely. Meanwhile, melt the chopped chocolate in short intervals in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds, or in a double boiler. Coat a part of the cookies and coat or cover with grated coconut, pistachios, walnuts, almonds, etc. Allow to dry completely on the rack.

With what to accompany the Christmas cookies

These rich christmas oatmeal cookies They are an aromatic snack with just the right point of sweetness that can brighten up our after-dinner meals and that accompany coffee wonderfully, if we usually drink it, or we can also share them at home at snack time with an infusion or a glass of milk or drink vegetable. In an airtight container they hold up very well for many days, in a dry environment and without mixing with other doughs.

