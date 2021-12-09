Christmas movie marathons don’t lose their magic. Especially nowadays, when streaming services include options for all ages in their catalogs. From classics of all times, to more modern revisions of the most beloved stories. All platforms offer you an increasingly wide variety of movies to create your own Christmas tour at the cinema.

HBO Max has the widest selection of movies in the Christmas movie subgenre. This is a selection that shows the evolution of Christmas movies and all the ways it can be fun. Are you moved by family reunions? There is something for everyone. Do you enjoy the reinvention of traditional characters? There is so much to choose from. Do you want to laugh and cry again with the great movies of your childhood? There are also all kinds of possibilities to check out.

If you are already creating your own list that includes snow, great epics of hope and smiling Santa Claus, we will help you with that. We leave you one list of Christmas options that you can find on HBO Max right now. A selection not only for the big dates, but to have a good time whenever you prefer.

Great Christmas movies you can only watch on HBO Max

Sign up in HBO Max and you will have access to the best series and exclusive movies What The Wire, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. Includes the entire Warner catalog, Cartoon Network classics and major releases such as Matrix and Dune.

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

We know, it is not the traditional Christmas movie, but much of its plot is related to that Christmas dance with unpredictable consequences. The winter dance will become not only the way of understanding the mysterious events that occur at Hogwarts. Also in a reflection of the recently released adolescence of the magical trio par excellence.

A detail that you will love? The Hogwarts winter dance is one of the cinematic scenes most similar to the ones in the original book.

‘The Nutcracker’

ETA Hoffmann’s tale finds a generation reinvention in this animated Christmas film from director Eduardo Schuldt. As a free version of the original story, the plot follows the adventures of Marie and Fritz on Christmas Eve, but with one exception. It is no longer a symbolic story about love, hope and humility. In reality, this adaptation for the new millennium is a clever mirror game about kindness and the right choices. Especially for the little ones in the house and fans of the original classic.

‘Christmas in 8 bits’

Neil Patrick Harris is a father in distress, but also a boy who fondly remembers his childhood. Doesn’t such a premise make a lot of sense? In reality, this HBO Max original Christmas movie is a curious mix of old and new, to create an endearing story.

Loaded with pop references (attention to the best poster of the Goonies What will you see) it is also an endearing journey through the meaning of Christmas. What makes dates move us like no other? With its low-key but ultimately exciting air, the film tries to find the answer.

‘Placid’

This timeless classic, which has aged with exemplary dignity, is ideal for the whole family. With his humorous but sensitive air, his very current social commentary and plot intelligence, the Christmas movie is still as exciting as it was when it first came out.

If you’re looking for a generational phenomenon to watch after Christmas dinner, this option is for you.