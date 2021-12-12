Caring for Christmas Eve dinner or having guests on Christmas Day can be overwhelming. Between choosing the dishes, placing the table beautifully and decorating the house, we may run out of ideas about what to cook at this time.

That is why we wanted to compile a series of Christmas recipes that never fail. They always turn out well and are delicious, and even if we are not very skilled in the kitchen with these infallible recipes, we will always hit our mark. Christmas meals.

Cold snacks for Christmas

We will start with some appetizers and hors d’oeuvres that we can put in the center of the table and thus not complicate our lives. Choosing a good Iberian ham or a cheese board may be the best option, and we can even buy it now and have it vacuum-packed at home so that it does not lose properties.

Chef’s tip: don’t forget to take it out of the fridge a couple of hours before to leave it at room temperature. In addition, 15 or 20 minutes before, open the plastic containers so that it breathes and is much better, especially the sausages such as loin or ham. Since we are going to invest in a good table, which is delicious.





Assortment Iberian Sausages from GUIJUELO 1,1 kg – Iberico Lot with Iberico Bellota Salchichon + Iberico Bellota Chorizo ​​+ Iberico Loin + Iberico Ham sliced ​​by hand

Kitchen Craft Master Class – Round Kitchen Board (Oak Wood)

Cold recipes are a good way to start a meal and that we can prepare in advance so that on the day of the event we only worry about being with our family and friends. We can make a very easy marinated salmon (which we will keep in a glass tupperware already sliced ​​and in mild olive oil) or some fun melon skewers with crunchy ham, to give you a couple of examples, although there are more, such as spreads that we can Accompany with crudités or breads.





Amazon Basics 20 Piece Lockable Glass Food Containers (10 Containers + 10 Lids), BPA Free

Hot snacks for Christmas

Another option is to complete our table of cheeses and sausages with some hot starters that we will make at the last minute, such as the classic shrimp croquettes or some mozzarella bites. We will have them ready and we will only have to fry them just before sitting down at the table. If you want to opt for seafood, use it as a light appetizer like these Parmesan Scallops or these Crispy Prawn and Mushroom Rolls.

There are also very simple recipes with which to leave our guests with their mouths open, such as these delicious sobrasada tartlets with honey and pine nuts.

Sobrasada bolles de porc negre de Mallorca of 400 g. approximately Protected geographical indication

Natural Honey of Thousand Flowers in 1 Kilo Jar – Pure Honey Processed in an Artisanal Way – From the Sierra de Salamanca – Selectmiel Manufacturer – What Ham? Read: The nine trends of Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 according to the catwalks

Easy creams as a starter for the holidays

Before getting to the main course, we can delight our guests with a simple cream with which in addition to warming up on cold days. The most classic are the seafood ones, like this one, although you can also make a surprising onion and apple curry cream or these other options:

Fish recipes for Christmas

It is time for the main course, and for a dinner, choosing fish may be the best option. It is lighter and we can prepare it in the oven without complicating our lives too much. A baked sea bream seems the most classic option, but we can opt for a delicious turbot like the one made by chef Dani García.

Meat and poultry recipes that always go well

In the event that it is a meal and not a dinner, a good barbecue can be the main dish that everyone expects. A poulard stuffed with nuts and apple can be that sophisticated dish with which to surprise, although we will have to buy it ready to fill, but there are many more options like this baked stuffed pork loin or stews that we can prepare the day before, such as these cheeks to red wine.

Duck confit with caramelized pears and potatoes cooked in their fat Beef chateaubriand Roast chicken by Jordi Cruz Old-fashioned loin Roast beef or roast beef Roast ham with orange and rosemary

A bonus: the best side dishes for Christmas

Whether we choose meat or fish, you may have to prepare some garnish, so we will give you a couple of quick ideas: sweet wine glazed onions and potato roses, which are not only beautiful but are delicious, and with which we just need a good mandolin.





Stainless Steel Mandolin Cutter, Adjustable Mandoline Cutter for Kitchen Food Mandolin and Vegetable, for Fruit and Vegetable, Paper, Fine to 6mm

Easy to make Christmas desserts

We close the menu but doing it in a light way, with a sorbet like this mandarin, very appetizing to finish a dinner, for example, although we can also opt for something more elaborate like this nougat flan without oven or egg or some chocolate rocks , nougat and walnuts with salt flakes, which perfectly accompany coffees and infusions with which we finish a good meal.





De’Longhi Perfetto Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, Self-cleaning System, ECAM 22.110.B, Black 35 x 24 x 43 cm

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Photos | Erik Dungan and Todd Trapani on Unsplash, Directo al Paladar