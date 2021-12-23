Dec 23, 2021 at 10:40 am CET



During the lottery draw it happened a very strange fact that had to be solved by lottery workers and state bets. Much speculation about it for something that is the usual protocol in this case.

The confusion It came from the accumulation of two balls in the prize container at the time the number 24,198 came out.. Faced with the confusion, the workers had to intervene.

“No, no, take the bottom one” Confusion in the fifth prize of the #Christmas lottery because two balls accumulated in the container pic.twitter.com/cLtNc4k3bb – The Newspaper of Spain (@ElPeriodico_Esp) December 22, 2021

The girl who had to choose the ball, containing a fifth prize, followed the order of falling of the balls to do it correctly. Despite the commotion in networks, this is the usual procedure.

The balls must be drawn in the order of their fall, and they did. Therefore, there is nothing to fear and despite the coincidence that one of those was awarded, was acted consistently with the rules.