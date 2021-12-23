12/23/2021 On at 10:33 CET



It is the riskiest part of letting people comment live on television. The most ingenious can sneak in and this is what happened to the Christmas lottery draw that was emitted by RTVE.

Chain allowed to show tweets through their hashtag and a user sneaked an anthological trolling in style. The message read the following: “This year I am watching the draw from Japan with my roommate Yuki tsunoda. I would like you to send him a greeting. “

The commenters kindly greeted Tsunoda who he is neither more nor less a Japanese Formula 1 driver that is usually the object of memes by the followers of the motosport because of his height, his sympathy and that in his rookie year he has not done well at all.

Goal achieved, trolling accomplished and the networks echoing the moment that has occurred well early during the draw. Could we say that the tweeter has fulfilled ‘The plan’?