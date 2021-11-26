This is the new Fight before Christmas

With seeing this title, and despite having anticipated it already, we do not think it is necessary to tell you that this is a Christmas movie. It is now available on the platform and allows you to witness a funny story lived in a neighborhood turned upside down by a man’s obsession to elevate Christmas cheer to its maximum expression, something that not everyone will like. Legal obstacles, personal problems and neighborhood fights put this celebration in question.

These series premiere new chapters today

As is customary, new chapters of broadcast series are also premiered on Fridays. And the thing is, in case you still didn’t know, the platform’s strategy is to broadcast its fictions little by little. In this way we have today the penultimate chapter of Acapulco, more specifically the ninth. And we say penultimate because its second season is not confirmed.

For its part, Dickinson premieres episode 6 of his last season and is that this third installment will be the last in the series based on the famous writer Emily Dickinson. The Dr. Brain chapter 5 is also on the grid today, as is the Invasion episode 7, one of the great surprises of the platform as far as series is concerned.