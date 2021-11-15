If you are one of those who since the second of November already saves the Halloween decoration to take out the Christmas one with All I want for Christmas at full speed and disguise even your pets, surely any accessory with Christmas motifs will seem few to you.

It is time to go one step further and bet on thematic textiles such as these cushion covers with Christmas motifs that we have listed on Amazon. Quite an acquisition for those who adore these parties and are not ashamed to admit it:





The first of our options is also one of the simplest, in fact, it has a clear nordic inspiration and if it weren’t for the words Merry christmas that appear in any of the covers, could pass as cushions for the whole year.

It is a pack of 45×45-centimeter linen covers, with details of reindeer stamped with geometric designs in shades of cream, blue and black. A bet on the most discreet Christmas decoration that we find on Amazon for 15.99 euros a complete pack of four covers.

Acocho Linen Cushion Cover Square Pillowcase for Sofa Bed Home Decor 45x45cm





Other pack of covers, something more Christmas in this case, is this one with two models in white made of linen and a brocade print in the shape of snowflakes. The perfect way to decorate our sofa with the Christmas spirit we are looking for, but without overloading it, since they will combine easily and discreetly with other textiles.

Measuring 45×45 centimeters, they have a zip closure for easy removal. We find them for sale on Amazon for only 22.99 euros (the set of two covers).

Lewondr Christmas Pillow Case, [2 PZS] 45x45cm Breathable Linen Decorative Covers with Snowflake Embroidery, Anti-wrinkle Square Cushion Cover for Sofa Bed Chair Car, White





If we want to bet more on Christmas decoration in home textiles, these cushion covers with a print in white, red and blue tones is perfect. Its protagonist is the phrase Let it snow That leaves no room for doubt, it is a cover for Christmas (although we could hold them a little longer if another Filomena arrives).

The covers have classic measurements of 45×45 centimeters, which, like the previous ones, are compatible with most cushions (it is the most common measurement). We found them on Amazon for 18.69 euros a set of two covers.

Pillowcase, 2 Packs of Pillowcases Soft Home Cushion Decorative Sofa Christmas Pattern Let Snow Scandinavian Style Inspired by Norwegian Christmas Christmas Decorations





Much more obvious and rustic are these four covers with Christmas motifs such as the reindeer, a Christmas tree or a vintage-style car. All in black, white, red and green tones. In addition, they perfectly combine these tones with a super appetizing tartan print at this time of year.

One of the most risky bets but one that will undoubtedly make fans of these parties fall in love. The set of four 45×45-centimeter pillowcases is on Amazon for only 29.99 euros.





Finally, in key more childishPerfect for families with little ones at home, we have this cover with an adorable illustration of a little reindeer with a scarf. The Christmas motifs appear in the accessories of this one and the brown tones blend easily with any decoration.

The case has measures of 40×40 centimeters and other more specific prints -such as an illustration of Santa Claus- although as always, our choice may vary in price, for sale on Amazon from 17.64 euros.

LCFF Christmas Creative Cartoon Pillow Case 40 * 40cm Christmas Pillow Case Xmas Hidden Zipper -Christmas Decoration for Living Room, Sofa, Bed, Home





